Studio Session: DOOM GONG spread 'denim psych' sound from Kentucky to the world

Louisville based band DOOM GONG made a stop at WYSO's studio during their summer tour. The seven piece band performed a studio session and talked with music director Juliet Fromholt about their trajectory so far.

The members of DOOM GONG met in music school at the University of Louisville where they were all studying music, albeit different genres. Before long, they were collaborating and combining their different musical influences into what would become DOOM GONG's sound.

"We always had some like, initial ideas from inspiration that we all bring to the table, like having two trumpet players there really into Miles Davis. So have to have some of that and Misaki and I and William, we both come from like a classical side. So we like to incorporate a lot of classical elements, and all of us have played in rock bands over the years, So just seemed like a natural pairing of those things," says vocalist/guitar player/multi-instrumentalist John Anderson.

DOOM GONG refers to that pairing of different genres and sounds as "denim psych," which they've honed both in the studio and in front of audiences around the country. The band has released two LPs and continues to share new songs, including the newly released, "What Was the Question."

<a href="https://doomgong.bandcamp.com/track/what-was-the-question" data-cms-ai="0">What was the Question? by DOOM GONG</a>

DOOM GONG is on tour now and will return to Ohio for an appearance at Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience in October. Follow the band on social media @doomgong