Turboslacker releases their debut album 'Pixelated Lithiums'

Nathan Peters (vocals/synth), Nate Wainscott (vocals/guitar), and Gus Stathes (drums) from Turboslacker visited the WYSO studios for a conversation with music director Juliet Fromholt ahead of the release of their debut album, Pixelated Lithiums.

The last time Turboslacker visited the WYSO studios, the band was very much in its infancy, preparing to play its first live show and, at that time, just talking about recording an album.

"We booked the release show before the album was even slightly recorded, you know, so knowing that there's this like, date ticking and the clock doesn't stop and just kind of put us in like, efficiency mode, I think," said Stathes.

"We got to work with really cool people. Like [Bob Demaa] who mastered it did the last David Bowie record," said Peters. "And [Christopher Fudurich] who mixed it did like music from Malcolm in the Middle and and just has mixed all these bands I love. We were able to get it into some cool hands to do a really cool job with something that we were able to just record in multiple crush dungeons."

Recording for Pixelated Lithiums took place in multiple locations in both Dayton and Cincinnati, including the Barrel House during the bar's annual winter shutdown period. The band looked to Kickstarter to fund the album's production and vinyl release to overwhelming success.

"As a musician who's self-released, I've been on so many records at this point, it is so nice to have just some sort of support, gearing up to this thing that," said Peters. "Because we release these albums and we never really even recoup sometimes, or we definitely are not making money. So to have the community come along the ride with us just seems like a very, very powerful thing. And we thank those people 100%"

Pixelated Lithiums is out now on all streaming platforms and on vinyl via Bandcamp.