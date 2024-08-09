Studio Session: The Online Stoics share connections old and new

The Online Stoics visited the WYSO studios for a live session on Kaleidoscope and conversation with music director Juliet Fromholt about their trajectory so far.

The band began to take shape when Brandon Semler (guitar/vocals) and Jackie Goff (lead vocals/guitar) relocated to southwest Ohio from Austin, Texas. For Semler, it was a homecoming and an opportunity to reunite with fellow musicians Rick Sanders (bass/vocals) and Aaron Perry (drums/vocals).

"The first two people I called up were Rick, who I played with in The Noodle Factory and The Wretched Few probably ten, 15 years ago. And then Aaron, who I actually hadn't played with since high school. It's kind of a, history spanning little project here," said Semler.

The newcomer in the group, Goff says it was easy to connect with her fellow musicians. "I feel like this is kind of another like level that we've been able to reach all together. We were just like, 'hey, let's just get together, let's, you know, have some fun. We'll see if there's anything that meshes,' and we're like, 'oh, this actually sounds pretty good from like day one.' I feel like that background for everyone definitely kind of helped bring some comfort to it. Even though I was the, you know, the odd person out, everyone, this is a pretty laid back, chill group of people."

The Online Stoics have released their debut single, "Melancholy Inn," with more music to come in the future. They'll perform at Blind Bob's in Dayton on September 26.