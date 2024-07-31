Studio Session: Emerging young talent will be on stage at Yellow Cab Tavern for Summer Soundsss showcase

On Friday, July 12, Yellow Cab Tavern will host a showcase of the region's young talent called Summer Soundsss. Two members of the lineup, rock band Ghostlight and solo performer Ozzi Zappia, visited the WYSO studios for a live session on Kaleidoscope and conversation with WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt. They were also joined by Kyleen Downes, who helped organize the show and has mentored many of the musicians involved through her Talking 'Bout the Young Sound program.

Downes says that collaboration is important for emerging musicians, "When I got together with other musicians, it just pushed me in a whole new, you know, level of how do you listen? How do you perform? You know, you can play in your bedroom, but when you're up on stage, like, how do you project what you're doing to an audience?"

For Ozzi Zappia, engaging in the local community is, "Exhilarating, for sure. And it's empowering to be a part of what's going on today and to be able to influence and create and share the messages that need to come out through music, and just create as much love and joy in the world as possible."

Summer Soundsss is Friday, July 12, 2024 at Yellow Cab Tavern. and is open to all ages. The show is free to attend with donations welcome.