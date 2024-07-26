© 2024 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Kaleidoscope

Studio Session: "Lit as Funk" brings Dayton's DIY music scene to the State Theater

By Juliet Fromholt,
Peter Day
Published July 26, 2024 at 10:31 AM EDT
(from left) Isicle, Art Parkd organizers Fea Munoz and Jennifer Kash, Billy Gruber, Tronee Threat, The Rong Brothers and Dos.Gradiose previewing Lit As Funk on Kaleidoscope
Juliet Fromholt
/
WYSO
(from left) Isicle, Art Parkd organizers Fea Munoz and Jennifer Kash, Billy Gruber, Tronee Threat, The Rong Brothers and Dos.Gradiose previewing Lit As Funk on Kaleidoscope

On July 26, the State Theater in Springfield will host Lit as Funk, a showcase of Dayton-area musicians presented by Art Parkd. Before the event, WYSO music Director Juliet Fromholt hosted a live interview and studio session with Lit as Funk performers Isicle, Dos.Grandiose, and Tronee Threat, as well as the concert’s organizers.

Isicle, an electronic musician and DJ based in Dayton, began the studio session with a live jam in WYSO’s performance studio. He told Juliet that his recent work is inspired by venturing into natural spaces with a small selection of electronic instruments. "It's been a lot of freestyling, improvised work," he said. "I've been using this little rig I have here, with two keyboards, a looper and sampler, and a couple pedals. I've been taking this to parks and wherever I can and just playing by myself or playing with other people."

Next, Dos.Grandiose, part of the Bad Genes crew, delivered a rap with live instrumentation by Billy Gruber on drums and John and Ryan Rong on guitar and bass, respectively. The Dayton MC expressed his reverence for Dayton’s rich history of funk, an evident influence on his music. "I'm not originally from Dayton, but I've always loved Dayton music,” he said “As a kid, that's all I listened to—Zapp, Zapp and Roger. So to be here, to live here amongst all of that, is crazy."

Yellow Springs rapper Tronee Threat rounded out the studio session with a freestyle backed by Isicle and Dos.Grandiose.

Between the musical performances, Fea Munoz and Jennifer Kash, organizers of Art Parkd, reflected on the event's significance. Kash explained the concept behind Art Parkd, which began in 2022 as a DIY music festival in an empty lot behind Munoz’ apartment building: "A huge part of why we started the event was because we wanted to find the artists that live in Dayton,” she said. “So we thought the best way to do that was to call them all to action and give them kind of a platform to perform."

Munoz said that Art Parkd has continued to develop since its inception, reaching to new venues and inviting new collaborators. "There's been so much growth in the past two years,” she said. “That feels like a long period of time, but really, it's short. To see the growth within the organization, and also within the artists, has been one of my favorite parts.”

https://www.instagram.com/art_parkd/

According to the organizers, The State Theater's unique setup allows for an immersive audiovisual experience. "The State Theater has an amazing venue and they have this screen that they can project,” Munoz explained. “It's a movie theater, so it really turns the whole sonic experience into this visual experience as well." Live visuals for the event will be provided by Light Club, a project of Munoz, Billy Gruber, Ryan Rong, and other collaborators.

"Lit as Funk" represents an opportunity for Art Parkd to expand its reach beyond Dayton, the organizers told Juliet. "It's exciting to bring all this collaboration to a new space, and to create new energy there and hopefully meet new people that we can bring back to our other events in Dayton, and possibly beyond Dayton," Munoz said.

For more information about "Lit as Funk" and future Art Parkd events, visit their website, artparkd.com or follow them on Instagram.

Text by Peter Day based on a studio session recorded by Juliet Fromholt on July 17, 2024.

Tags
Kaleidoscope MusicStudio Sessions
Stay Connected
Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
See stories by Juliet Fromholt
Peter Day
Peter Day writes and produces stories for WYSO’s music department. His works include a feature about Dayton's premiere Silent Disco and a profile of British rapper Little Simz. He also assists with station operations and serves as fill-in host for Behind the Groove. Peter began interning at WYSO in 2019 and, in his spare time while earning his anthropology degree, he served as program director for Yale University’s student radio station, WYBC.
See stories by Peter Day