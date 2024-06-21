© 2024 WYSO
Studio Session: 'Real Life' is the culmination of Makher's 14 year musical journey

By Juliet Fromholt
Published June 21, 2024 at 10:13 AM EDT

14 years since the start of it's production Makeher's album, Real Life is a reality. John Gassett, who performs under the name Makeher, joined WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt live on Kaleidoscope to talk about the album and share a set of acoustic songs.

Becoming a father was one of the driving forces behind Gassett's desire to finish the collection of songs that make up Real Life. "[My daughter] knows that her dad is a songwriter now, and that's really what defines me and not what everyone's expectations are. I really thought, I'm going to show my daughter that you're not what people think you are. You can exceed past what everyone's expectations of you are. You can go past that. And that's a hard thing."

In addition to finding time, among several day jobs, to finish recording the final songs for Real Life, Gassett committed to self distributing the resulting vinyl record by driving copies to record stores in cities like Chicago and Pittsburgh. Gassett will celebrate the release of Real Life in Dayton on June 21 at Yellow Cab Tavern.

Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
