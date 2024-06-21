Studio Session: 'Real Life' is the culmination of Makher's 14 year musical journey

14 years since the start of it's production Makeher's album, Real Life is a reality. John Gassett, who performs under the name Makeher, joined WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt live on Kaleidoscope to talk about the album and share a set of acoustic songs.

Becoming a father was one of the driving forces behind Gassett's desire to finish the collection of songs that make up Real Life. "[My daughter] knows that her dad is a songwriter now, and that's really what defines me and not what everyone's expectations are. I really thought, I'm going to show my daughter that you're not what people think you are. You can exceed past what everyone's expectations of you are. You can go past that. And that's a hard thing."

In addition to finding time, among several day jobs, to finish recording the final songs for Real Life, Gassett committed to self distributing the resulting vinyl record by driving copies to record stores in cities like Chicago and Pittsburgh. Gassett will celebrate the release of Real Life in Dayton on June 21 at Yellow Cab Tavern.