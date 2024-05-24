© 2024 WYSO
Arts & Culture
Kaleidoscope

Volunteer-driven Sideshow 17 will feature music, art and community at Yellow Cab Tavern

By Juliet Fromholt
Published May 17, 2024 at 10:32 AM EDT

This weekend Sideshow 17 will descend on Yellow Cab Tavern. This yearly, volunteer-driven event combines music and visual arts for free community celebration. WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt was joined in studio by artists and musicians involved in this year's Sideshow for a live preview on Kaleidoscope.

Members of Achilles Tenderloin, who performed live in studio, along with art Sideshow coordinator Jenn Dyke, youth musician Ellie Brock and members of Dip Spit all expressed the community spirit that really serves as the organizing principle for Dayton Sideshow.

"The sounds take over all of downtown Dayton," said Lane from DipSpit, who returned to the stage from a years long hiatus at last year's Sideshow. "And people just follow their ears, and they walk in and there's a music festival and there's art inside. There's food and, you know, drinks and people being merry. I think as musicians, we do feel like a community, getting together as almost like a block party for everybody. It's just the best thing."

Visual art and volunteer coordinator Jenn Dyke talked Sideshow as an opportunity for both seasoned and new local artists to share their work with the community.

"I always make it a point to make room for everyone. So, yeah, I don't like leaving anyone out. Or sometimes we'll have some late stragglers, and that's okay, because there's always more room for art."

Sideshow 17 is May 17 and 18 at Yellow Cab Tavern in downtown Dayton. Full musical lineup and more information is at the Sideshow Dayton Facebook page.

Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
