Knotts and Heather Redman and the Reputation will share a stage for this first time at the Oregon Express

This week Adalia Powell-Boehne and Heather Redman joined WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt in the studio on Kaleidoscope to talk about their bands' upcoming show at the Oregon Express.

March 1 will be the first time Cincinnati band Knotts and Dayton's Heather Redman and the Reputation will share a stage, though the two bands have sought to perform together for a while thanks to an introduction from fellow musician Kyleen Downes. Redman and Powell-Boehne talked about their experiences as bandleaders and front women with Juliet.

"They make it so easy for me," said Redman of her band. "It's always amazing experience when I've got this idea for a song and they always just know what to play. There's not a lot of like, 'I don't know. You should try something different.' That usually doesn't happen. We all work really well together, and everybody respects each other, and, it's a good group of people to work with."

"It's easy to to bring something new into the world with the team that I have from the band," said Powell-Boehne. "Sometimes they'll play things that I'm like, 'I didn't even know I liked that.' You know, I would have never even known that. That would be something that. And sometimes it's a matter of like, I can clearly see a style coming out and I'm like, okay, make it weirder."

Both Knotts and Heather Redman and the Reputation have albums available on Bandcamp.

