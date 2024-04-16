© 2024 WYSO
Arts & Culture
Kaleidoscope

Knotts and Heather Redman and the Reputation will share a stage for this first time at the Oregon Express

By Juliet Fromholt
Published February 29, 2024 at 5:26 PM EST

This week Adalia Powell-Boehne and Heather Redman joined WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt in the studio on Kaleidoscope to talk about their bands' upcoming show at the Oregon Express.

March 1 will be the first time Cincinnati band Knotts and Dayton's Heather Redman and the Reputation will share a stage, though the two bands have sought to perform together for a while thanks to an introduction from fellow musician Kyleen Downes. Redman and Powell-Boehne talked about their experiences as bandleaders and front women with Juliet.

"They make it so easy for me," said Redman of her band. "It's always amazing experience when I've got this idea for a song and they always just know what to play. There's not a lot of like, 'I don't know. You should try something different.' That usually doesn't happen. We all work really well together, and everybody respects each other, and, it's a good group of people to work with."

"It's easy to to bring something new into the world with the team that I have from the band," said Powell-Boehne. "Sometimes they'll play things that I'm like, 'I didn't even know I liked that.' You know, I would have never even known that. That would be something that. And sometimes it's a matter of like, I can clearly see a style coming out and I'm like, okay, make it weirder."

Both Knotts and Heather Redman and the Reputation have albums available on Bandcamp.

Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
