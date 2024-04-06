© 2024 WYSO
Kaleidoscope

Studio Session: Eleanor Dakota, Melina Marie and Hxnnah on cultivating community through collaboration

By Juliet Fromholt,
Peter Day
Published April 6, 2024 at 12:05 PM EDT
Hxnnah, Melina Marie and Eleanor Dakota in the WYSO performance studio
Juliet Fromholt
/
WYSO
(from left) Hxnnah, Melina Marie and Eleanor Dakota performed live on Kaleidoscope on March 27, 2024.

Three Dayton musicians, Eleanore Dakota, Melina Marie, and Hxnnah, visited WYSO’s studios this week for a live performance and interview on Kaleidoscope. WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt spoke to the songwriters about sharing the stage at a Songwriter’s Round last month, and about the collaborative spirit propelling Dayton’s music scene.

The interview focused on the musicians’ March 24 performance at the Songwriter's Round, held monthly at Gather by Ghostlight in Dayton. "It was super fun," Melina Marie said. "There wasn't a lot of footage, but it was super in the moment. And I love those moments."

Eleanor Dakota, who organizes the Songwriter’s Round, said the event is an opportunity for emerging artists to find a broader audience—and to connect to community of active musicians. "We all love each other and support each other," she said. "This year, I've been pushing to create good experiences for myself, for other musicians, and for every person in the audience."

The conversation also explored each artist's individual projects. Hxnnah released the single "Figure It Out" on March 21, and promises more music to come this year. Melina Marie is preparing for a show on April 26th at the Springfield Masonic Center, where she'll be performing with her full band. Eleanor Dakota is busy writing new music, with an EP and a full album in the works, and performed an unreleased song, “Cold,” live on air. All three artists emphasized the importance of collaborative events, like the Songwriter’s Round, for creating a thriving music scene in Dayton. "We're being put on the map,” said Melina Marie. “Dayton is a city with special talent.”

Eleanore Dakota hosts the Songwriter’s Round at Gather by Ghostlight the fourth Saturday of each month. Doors open at 7:00pm and tickets are $10. For more information about Eleanore Dakota, Melina Marie, and Hxnnah, including updates about shows and album releases, follow them on Instagram at @infinitysock, @itsmelinamarie, and @reallyhxnnah, respectively.

Text by Peter Day, adapted from a studio session hosted and produced by Juliet Fromholt on March 27, 2024.

Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
Peter Day
Peter Day writes and produces stories for WYSO’s music department. His works include a feature about Dayton's premiere Silent Disco and a profile of British rapper Little Simz. He also assists with station operations and serves as fill-in host for Behind the Groove. Peter began interning at WYSO in 2019 and, in his spare time while earning his anthropology degree, he served as program director for Yale University’s student radio station, WYBC.
