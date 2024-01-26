Kyleen Downes rocks out with a new single, 'Left on the Pavement'

This week on Kaleidoscope, Kyleen Downes joined WYSO Music Director Juliet Fromholt to discuss her new single, “Left on the Pavement,” released on January 26. A show celebrating the release of the single will be held at Yellow Cab Tavern on Saturday, January 27. In the interview, Kyleen talked about how “Left on the Pavement” evolved from an acoustic jam to an all-out 90’s rocker, and about recording the song with guitarist Nick Kizirnis, vocalist Gabriella Erbacher, and Breeders drummer Jim Macpherson.

“Left on the Pavement” is an homage to Dayton’s 90s rock scene. Kyleen Downes said she penned the song after seeing local legends The Breeders perform at Dayton’s Levitt Pavilion in September, 2019.

“I remember I canceled band practice.” she told Juliet, “I was like, ‘we're not doing band practice, we’re all going down to watch Breeders.’”

Kyleen said the exuberance of the Breeders’ performance stuck with her. “The band is amazing and I just loved the energy on stage and the interaction,” she said. She was also inspired by the Breeders' dark, sometimes dissonant sound. She remembers thinking about the concert while composing the outline of “Left on the Pavement”:

“It was like a month later, I was just sitting with my guitar and I hit a cool, dissonant chord, and went with it. I was trying to channel something a little different from myself, but part of myself too. I feel like I wasn't exposed to much–for lack of a better word–'edgier' music when I was growing up, stuff that was a little bit more underground. Now I'm discovering all these fantastic musicians–female musicians–where I'm like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is so empowering.’ So I was digging a little into that. Like, what would younger Kyleen have maybe gotten out of that?”

Kyleen leaned into the dissonance. She started referring to “Left on the Pavement” as her “90s song,” and eventually sent a demo of the track to her friend, Dayton guitarist Nick Kizirnis. “I was like, ‘Well, if I'm calling this my 90s song, I need a 90s guitar player to do some of that weird, cool stuff on it.’ So I sent it to Nick.”

While Kyleen had imagined the song with acoustic guitar, Kizirnis thought the song was a “rocker,” and began adding electric guitar to the track. Kyleen was unconvinced about the changes—until Kizirnis offered to arrange a session with Breeders drummer Jim Macpherson to record the song. Kyleen recalled, “One day I got a text and he's like, ‘What if I get my friend Jim Macpherson, who's the drummer of The Breeders? He might be down.’” Macpherson was down. The three musicians recorded the track at Dayton Sound Studio with producer Gary King, another veteran of Dayton’s music scene. The song also includes harmony vocals by Gabriella Erbacher.

Kyleen Downes will host a release party for “Left on the Pavement” at Yellow Cab Tavern on Saturday, January 27. The concert will begin with music by Debbie De Casio and Never Try. Kyleen’s band will feature Nick Kizirnis, Gabriella Erbacher, and drummer Brian Hoeflich. Tickets are available at the door or at YellowCabTavern.com. For more information about Kyleen’s upcoming recess and performances, visit Kyleendowns.com or follow her on Instagram or Facebook.

Text by Peter Day, adapted from an interview recorded by Juliet Fromholt on January 24.