The best albums of 2023 with WYSO and Off Shelf

WYSO Music Director Juliet Fromholt and Off Shelf's Dave Obenour each chose their top ten albums of 2023, and shared their picks live on Kaleidoscope.

Off Shelf's Dave Obenour's Top Ten Albums of 2023

10. Lonnie Holley - Oh Me Oh My (Jagjaguwar)

09. James Brandon Lewis - Eye of I (ANTI-)

08. Jessie Ware - That! Feels Good! (EMI)

07. Oxbow - Love's Holiday (Ipecac)

06. Mike - Burning Desire (10k)

05. Wednesday - Rat Saw God (Dead Oceans)

04. Lil Yatchy - Let's Start Here (Motown)

03. Guided by Voices - Welshpool Frillies (GBV Inc.)

02. Kari Faux - Real B*tches Don’t Die! (Drink Sum Wtr)

01. Tomb Mold - The Enduring Spirit (20 Buck Spin)

Read more about Dave's picks at OffShelf.net

WYSO's Juliet Fromholt's Top Ten Albums of 2023

Note: the videos contain unedited versions of the songs that may have explicit lyrics.

10. Hannah Jadagu - Aperture (Sub Pop)

09. Say She She - Silver (Karma Chief)

08. Meshell Ndegeocello - The Omnichord Real Book (Blue Note)

07. Blondshell - Blondshell (Partisan)

06. Sufjan Stevens - Javelin (Asthmatic Kitty)

05. Janelle Monáe- The Age of Pleasure (Wondaland Arts Society / Atlantic)

04. Boygenius - The Record (Interscope)

03. Jamila Woods - Water Made Us (Jagjaguwar)

02. ANOHNI and the Johnsons - My Back Was a Bridge for You to Cross (Secretly Canadian)

01. Allison Russell - The Returner (Fantasy Records)