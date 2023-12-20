© 2023 WYSO
Arts & Culture
Kaleidoscope

The best albums of 2023 with WYSO and Off Shelf

By Juliet Fromholt
Published December 20, 2023 at 12:02 PM EST

WYSO Music Director Juliet Fromholt and Off Shelf's Dave Obenour each chose their top ten albums of 2023, and shared their picks live on Kaleidoscope.

Off Shelf's Dave Obenour's Top Ten Albums of 2023
10. Lonnie Holley - Oh Me Oh My (Jagjaguwar)
09. James Brandon Lewis - Eye of I (ANTI-)
08. Jessie Ware - That! Feels Good! (EMI)
07. Oxbow - Love's Holiday (Ipecac)
06. Mike - Burning Desire (10k)
05. Wednesday - Rat Saw God (Dead Oceans)
04. Lil Yatchy - Let's Start Here (Motown)
03. Guided by Voices - Welshpool Frillies (GBV Inc.)
02. Kari Faux - Real B*tches Don’t Die! (Drink Sum Wtr)
01. Tomb Mold - The Enduring Spirit (20 Buck Spin)

Read more about Dave's picks at OffShelf.net

WYSO's Juliet Fromholt's Top Ten Albums of 2023
Note: the videos contain unedited versions of the songs that may have explicit lyrics.

10. Hannah Jadagu - Aperture (Sub Pop)

09. Say She She - Silver (Karma Chief)

08. Meshell Ndegeocello - The Omnichord Real Book (Blue Note)

07. Blondshell - Blondshell (Partisan)

06. Sufjan Stevens - Javelin (Asthmatic Kitty)

05. Janelle Monáe- The Age of Pleasure (Wondaland Arts Society / Atlantic)

04. Boygenius - The Record (Interscope)

03. Jamila Woods - Water Made Us (Jagjaguwar)

02. ANOHNI and the Johnsons - My Back Was a Bridge for You to Cross (Secretly Canadian)

01. Allison Russell - The Returner (Fantasy Records)

Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
