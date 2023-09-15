© 2023 WYSO
Studio Session: Duke of Owls' reinvigorated return to the stage and studio

By Juliet Fromholt,
Peter Day
Published September 15, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT
Juliet Fromholt

This week on Kaleidoscope, Dayton band Duke of Owls joined host Juliet Fromholt for a live interview and studio performance. The group features lead singer Aaron Maheu, drummer Daniel Owens, bassist Matt Wolfe, and guitarists Benjamin Johnson and Lance Allen. They performed several original songs together live on the show, and spoke with Juliet about reviving the band after an extended hiatus.

As Juliet noted at the start of the interview, a previous incarnation of Duke of Owl performed on WYSO several years ago. Aaron spoke about deciding to reform the group with several new members, as well as two other members of the original band:

“Life stuff happened, and the band stopped playing. Then there was that pandemic nonsense. A couple years ago, me and Ben were still playing with each other, and we started hanging out and playing with Matt again. It just seemed like the right time to start it up again, but we were without a drummer for quite some time, so we were just doing what we could with the three of us. Eventually we found Danny and Lance and they just fit right in. It was pedal-to-the-metal from there.”

Duke of Owl band has now resumed live performances, and has also recorded some of their own material. The band will perform at Blind Bob’s in Dayton on September 30, alongside Great Serpent Mound, Topped Off, and Social Cig. They will also play at Dayton Music Fest on October 21st. More information about the band, including performance dates and release updates, is available on Instagram or Facebook.

