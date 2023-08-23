Interview: Come Together returns to Dayton for annual rooftop concert of Bealtes music

WYSO Music Director Juliet Fromholt spoke with Brian Hoeflich and Brian Johnson ahead of Come Together, an annual concert of Beatles covers performed from the rooftop of Yellow Cab Tavern in Dayton. This year, Yellow Cab hosts the event for two nights, August 18 and 19. Brian Hoeflich plays in the Come Together band, along with Nathan Peters, Patrick Himes, Kent Montgomery, Seth Gilliam, and Brian Greaney. Brian Johnson leads Level Up Productions, which presents the event. A portion of the proceeds from Come Together support WYSO.

In the interview, Hoeflich and Johnson talk about the challenges of putting a live band on the roof of Yellow Cab Tavern, an homage to the Beatles’ iconic 1969 rooftop concert in London. This year, the band will be accompanied by a brass section and, for the first time, a string trio. In spite of the logical difficulties and expense, the rooftop performance has become a highly-anticipated annual event. Hoeflich told Juliet, “For all the guys in the band, this is one of the biggest things we’re involved in all year long, and we’re all involved with tons of projects. We just couldn't be more excited about doing this thing. Although, I gotta say, I like the idea of putting the audience on the roof next year.”

The audience will be unlikely to fit on Yellow Cab’s roof; Brian Johnson said he expects an attendance of 800-900 people at the event each night. In addition to live music, Come Together will offer food trucks, refreshments, and an after party DJ’d by WYSO's music hosts. More information about Come Together, including future events and booking information, is available at ComeTogetherBand.com.

