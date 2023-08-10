© 2023 WYSO
Arts & Culture
Kaleidoscope

Anna Moss and the Nightshades bring New Orleans rhythm to Yellow Springs

By Juliet Fromholt,
Peter Day
Published August 10, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT
https://www.annamossmusic.com/

Singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Anna Moss joined Juliet Fromholt this week for an interview ahead of her live performance at Trail Town Brewery in Yellow Springs on Thursday, August 10 at 7:30pm. She will appear with her band The Nightshades. Anna also plays in the band Handmade Moments with Joel Ludford.

In the interview, Anna talked about how the COVID-19 pandemic impacted her both personally and professionally. She told Juliet, “During the pandemic I fell into a really deep depression. I started playing a lot of guitar and writing songs because I needed something to do with my hands.”

Anna asked fellow musicians Joel and Fernando to rehearse the songs she wrote with her, and the trio spent several weeks busking with the new material on Royal St. in New Orleans’ French District. Soon, the band began receiving requests to play gigs across the country, and they decided to start arranging performances under the name “Anna Moss and the Nightshades.”

Anna also talked about the unique musical culture of New Orleans, where she now resides:

“The caliber of musicianship there is so good, but it’s not a pretentious scene. Everybody is so welcoming and open…and willing to invite each other to sit in and play. That’s changed me. I come from a small place in Arkansas. There are a lot of amazing musicians there too, but a lot of music scenes are competitive because there are only so many gigs for all these musicians. Whereas, in New Orleans, there are endless gigs and endless musicians; everyone is just playing all the time.”

Anna says she has finished recording her debut album as Anna Moss and the Nightshades. The record is slated to be released this winter. More information about the band, including tour dates and releases, can be found on their website.

Kaleidoscope Music
Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
Peter Day
Peter Day began working in public radio in the summer of 2019, when he first interned at WYSO. He returned to the position the following summer, and served as the program director for Yale University’s student radio station for the 2020-21 school year. Peter is a life-long Yellow Springs resident. In his free time, he likes to play music and walk in the woods.
