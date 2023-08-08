Studio Session: Daniel Dye and the Miller Road Band preview the Madden Road Music Festival

Daniel Dye and the Miller Road Band joined Kaleidoscope host Juliet Fromholt for an interview and studio session ahead of their July 12 performance at the Madden Road Music Festival. The band is led by singer and songwriter Daniel Dye, with backing from Emily Miller, Thomas Miller, Andrew Miller; Carrie Miller also normally plays with the band, but was absent from this session. Together, the band played several original songs live on air.

In the interview, Daniel and band spoke about the process of writing and rehearsing songs together. Daniel, who writes the words and melodies for the tunes, described the selection process that occurs when he presents songs to the band. “When I start playing a tune, if they start grabbing instruments and playing, I know that they like it. But if they just sit there and nod their heads politely, I think we’re gonna pass that song,” he said.

The band released their debut self-titled album in 2010. In the interview, they talk about how the arrangements of their songs have evolved over the years. “There are some songs that have taken years, where suddenly something clicks,” they said, “Usually the ones we end up doing the most gel well. But sometimes that’s bad, because we get locked into an arrangement, and if we rework it, we realize we were missing out on something.”

The band members also talked about their upcoming performance at Madden Road Music Festival. The festival will take place on Saturday, August 12, from 2:00pm to 10:00pm, and will feature over fifteen acts performing on four different stages. Daniel Dye and the Miller Road Band are slated to play on the Pine Stage at 8:00pm. Other performers include Bob Lucas & Chris Westhoff, The American Landscape, Jill and Micah, and Yuppie. The festival will also feature workshops, jam sessions, food, and walking trails. More information is available at maddenroadmusicfest.com.

Danial Dye and the Miller Road Band say they plan to finish recording their next album this Winter. Information and updates are available on Daniel's website, or on Bandcamp.

