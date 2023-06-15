© 2023 WYSO
Arts & Culture
Local musicians invite Beatles fans to 'Come Together' in Springfield this Friday

By Juliet Fromholt,
Peter Day
Published June 15, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT
Kaleidoscope host Juliet Fromholt spoke with Brian Hoeflich and Brian Johnson, producers of Come Together Springfield. Come Together Springfield is a public concert of the Beatles’ music atop a parking garage in downtown Springfield, this Friday, June 16. Hoeflich, who will play drums in the concert, and explained what makes covering Beatles’ music difficult, but compelling,

“The Beatles were really experimenting a lot in the studio. They were doing tons and tons of takes, a lot of the time playing all at the same time together. There wasn’t a whole lot of going back and ‘fixing’ things in post.”

Despite the challenges, they say they try to recreate the band’s songs as faithfully as possible. Hoeflich said,

“We want to represent our love for these songs as much as possible, and bring a live energy to them, while staying as accurate as possible—except when I can’t help myself and have to play a drum fill that Ringo didn’t play.”

Come Together Springfield is this Friday at 6:30pm. The event is free and open to the public with VIP tickets available. The event is preceded by a 5:00pm concert by songwriter Harold Hensley at Mother Stewart’s Brewing, across the street from the parking garage. Food will be available from six food trucks in the Mother Stewart's lot before and during the show. More information is available at cometogetherband.net. Proceeds from Come Together Springfield benefit WYSO.

