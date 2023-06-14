© 2023 WYSO
For Dayton By Dayton showcases local musicians in Dayton's downtown

By Juliet Fromholt,
Peter Day
Published June 8, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT
https://www.instagram.com/4daytonbydayton/

K Carter joined Kaleidoscope host Juliet Fromholt ahead of For Dayton By Dayton, a showcase of the city’s musical talent. Carter is a Dayton-based MC, and is the founder and organizer of For Dayton By Dayton. He spoke with Juliet about this year’s performers, which include Funk Lab Dancers, The 1984 Draft, Poetic, Day Luster, Yuppie, Luther Suede, Luz Locz Experiment, Heather Redman, along with Carter himself. He also spoke about the philosophy behind picking a musically diverse lineup of artists for the festival, and explained why it was important to create a family-friendly atmosphere at For Dayton By Dayton:

“I understand the stereotypes that come with Hip Hop music, but a lot of these kids are involved with Hip Hop. It’s not going anywhere. I want to put the kids in an environment where they can hear it and enjoy it.”

For Dayton By Dayton took place on Saturday, June 10th, at Riverscape Metropark in Dayton, from 4:00pm - 9:00pm. More information about the event can be found at 4dbdayton.com.

