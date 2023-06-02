© 2023 WYSO
Arts & Culture
Kaleidoscope

Studio Session: Freya's Felines and Lung to close out a day of Pride on 5th with Levitt Pavilion concert

By Juliet Fromholt,
Peter Day
Published June 2, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT

Kaleidoscope host Juliet Fromholt spoke with organizers and performers from the upcoming Pride of Fifth event in Dayton, which begins on June 1. She was joined by the band Freya's Felines, who will play at Levitt Pavilion this Saturday, and Sue Elam, head of Dykes of Dayton, who organized the event.

Freya's Felines features Kyleen Downes, Sisco Red, Abigail Moone, and guest bassist Gabby. Together, they performed several original songs live on air, along with the 1985 Kate Bush hit “Running Up That Hill.” They also premiered their latest recorded track, “The Walk.” In the interview, they spoke with Juliet about recording the song, which was written before the COVID pandemic. They also shared their memories of previous Pride on Fifth celebrations, and talked about the importance of the event to the community. Kyleen spoke about her role in organizing the Teen Pride Music Fest, a portion of the festivities that will showcase young musicians from the community.

Later, Sue Elam told Juliet about the history of Pride on Fifth, and about the role of partners like WYSO in making the event possible.

Pride on Fifth includes events in the Oregon district and at the Levitt Pavilion. The festivities will kick off on June 1 at Blind Bob’s with live music by Radar, Sumersault, and SKRT. On Saturday, June 3, the Levitt will host live music from noon into the evening, with the Teen Pride Music Fest from noon to 3:00pm and performances by Lung and Freya's Felines beginning at 7:00pm. On Sunday, June 4, Wheat Penny will host a brunch and drag show, with showings at 10am and 1pm. Dykes of Dayton is also coordinating a month-long Pride celebration at Second Street Market, which includes live music each Saturday in June.

A full list of performers and events for Pride on Fifth is available on the Dykes of Dayton website. Pride on Fifth is family friendly and open to the public.

Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
Peter Day
Peter Day began working in public radio in the summer of 2019, when he first interned at WYSO. He returned to the position the following summer, and served as the program director for Yale University’s student radio station for the 2020-21 school year. Now he works as an assistant to WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt and provides additional production assistance to senior producer Basim Blunt. Peter is a life-long Yellow Springs resident. In his free time, he likes to play music and walk in the woods.
