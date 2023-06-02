Studio Session: Freya's Felines and Lung to close out a day of Pride on 5th with Levitt Pavilion concert

Kaleidoscope host Juliet Fromholt spoke with organizers and performers from the upcoming Pride of Fifth event in Dayton, which begins on June 1. She was joined by the band Freya's Felines, who will play at Levitt Pavilion this Saturday, and Sue Elam, head of Dykes of Dayton, who organized the event.

Freya's Felines features Kyleen Downes, Sisco Red, Abigail Moone, and guest bassist Gabby. Together, they performed several original songs live on air, along with the 1985 Kate Bush hit “Running Up That Hill.” They also premiered their latest recorded track, “The Walk.” In the interview, they spoke with Juliet about recording the song, which was written before the COVID pandemic. They also shared their memories of previous Pride on Fifth celebrations, and talked about the importance of the event to the community. Kyleen spoke about her role in organizing the Teen Pride Music Fest, a portion of the festivities that will showcase young musicians from the community.

Later, Sue Elam told Juliet about the history of Pride on Fifth, and about the role of partners like WYSO in making the event possible.

Pride on Fifth includes events in the Oregon district and at the Levitt Pavilion. The festivities will kick off on June 1 at Blind Bob’s with live music by Radar, Sumersault, and SKRT. On Saturday, June 3, the Levitt will host live music from noon into the evening, with the Teen Pride Music Fest from noon to 3:00pm and performances by Lung and Freya's Felines beginning at 7:00pm. On Sunday, June 4, Wheat Penny will host a brunch and drag show, with showings at 10am and 1pm. Dykes of Dayton is also coordinating a month-long Pride celebration at Second Street Market, which includes live music each Saturday in June.

A full list of performers and events for Pride on Fifth is available on the Dykes of Dayton website. Pride on Fifth is family friendly and open to the public.

