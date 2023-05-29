© 2023 WYSO
Studio Session: Miranda Pennington on painting with sound

By Juliet Fromholt,
Peter Day
Published May 29, 2023
Singer, songwriter, and pianist Miranda Pennington joined Kaleidoscope host Juliet Fromholt for a live interview and studio session. In the interview, Miranda talked about growing up in a musical family. Her father wrote songs, and she began studying classical piano as a child with one of his friends. After finishing high school, she put her musical pursuits on hold in favor of studying visual arts, until her father encouraged her to return to the piano when she was 26. After buying a piano, she said, she immediately began writing songs.

“I ‘d only ever played classical music, and a little bit of ragtime, at that point. I’d never played any blues or any contemporary music, so I kind of started from scratch. But I had a lot of technique down.”

Miranda also talked about how her training in the visual arts informs her work as a musician. She compared writing a song to sketching an image,

“When you’re drawing, you don’t want to start out with any detail… You make all these little marks all over the place, and you’re looking for the ones that are relatively in proportion with each other, and you strengthen those. I write a song the same way: I sketch it out, and it emerges for me. It’s not a linear process.”

In addition, Miranda described how having a child shaped her career as a musician, leading her to take a 4-year hiatus from performing. More information about her releases and performances can be found on her website or Facebook page.

Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
Peter Day
Peter Day began working in public radio in the summer of 2019, when he first interned at WYSO. He returned to the position the following summer, and served as the program director for Yale University’s student radio station for the 2020-21 school year. Now he works as an assistant to WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt and provides additional production assistance to senior producer Basim Blunt. Peter is a life-long Yellow Springs resident. In his free time, he likes to play music and walk in the woods.
