Listen: Side Show 16 will feature two days of music, visual art, poetry and more at Yellow Cab Tavern

Sideshow 16, a two day community arts festival, takes place May 19 and 20 at Yellow Cab Tavern. Several performers and organizers from the event joined Juliet Fromholt on Kaleidoscope for a live interview and studio session ahead of the festival. Musicians Achilles Tenderloin, Antoinette, and Todd the Fox played original songs live on air, and Dayton Poetry Slam organizer Link performed a spoken word piece. In addition, the performers talked about the history of Sideshow, which began in 2006. “Those were the days when you could get tinnitus and tetanus at the same show,” one musician joked.

Since its humble beginnings, Sideshow has grown steadily, attracting an ever-expanding roster of performers and visual artists. This year, the festival featured installations, sculptures, and paintings from over 50 local artists, and live music from over 40 musical acts.The musical lineup included Dip Spit, who joined Juliet to talk about returning to music after a decade-long hiatus.

More information about Sideshow, including a full list of artists involved with the festival, can be found on the Yellow Cab Tavern website.

