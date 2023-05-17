Studio Session: !Puff! prepares for album release and local shows

!PUFF! joined Kaleidoscope host Juliet Fromholt this week for a live interview and studio session. The musical and artistic collective is lead by songwriter and vocalist Conor Jameson, and also features Bill Farrar on guitar, Christopher Smith on vocals and Kyle Truitt on drums. As Conor explained, her songs revolve around characters, some of which she has been writing about for years. She describes the work as “rock and roll fairy tales,” and accompanies many of the songs with spoken word pieces in the voice of one of her characters. She also talks about working with other musicians to turn the characters into songs. !Puff! will release their next album soon.

!PUFF! will perform at the Comet in Cincinnati on July 14, and at the Emporium in Yellow Springs on August 11. Information and updates about the band can be found on their Instagram.