Kaleidoscope

Studio Session: !Puff! prepares for album release and local shows

By Juliet Fromholt,
Peter Day
Published May 15, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT
!Puff!
Juliet Fromholt
/
WYSO

!PUFF! joined Kaleidoscope host Juliet Fromholt this week for a live interview and studio session. The musical and artistic collective is lead by songwriter and vocalist Conor Jameson, and also features Bill Farrar on guitar, Christopher Smith on vocals and Kyle Truitt on drums. As Conor explained, her songs revolve around characters, some of which she has been writing about for years. She describes the work as “rock and roll fairy tales,” and accompanies many of the songs with spoken word pieces in the voice of one of her characters. She also talks about working with other musicians to turn the characters into songs. !Puff! will release their next album soon.

!PUFF! will perform at the Comet in Cincinnati on July 14, and at the Emporium in Yellow Springs on August 11. Information and updates about the band can be found on their Instagram.

Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
Peter Day
Peter Day began working in public radio in the summer of 2019, when he first interned at WYSO. He returned to the position the following summer, and served as the program director for Yale University’s student radio station for the 2020-21 school year. Now he works as an assistant to WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt and provides additional production assistance to senior producer Basim Blunt. Peter is a life-long Yellow Springs resident. In his free time, he likes to play music and walk in the woods.
