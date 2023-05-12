Luther Suede releases new album, 'Pride Over Love'

R&B singer Luther Suede joined Kaleidoscope host Juliet Fromholt this week to talk about his new album, Pride Over Love. Luther grew up singing, but said he got serious about making music in high school when one of his songs racked up thousands of listens on Soundcloud overnight. In the interview, he talks about finding his niche as an R&B singer within Dayton’s rap-centered music scene. “You can’t listen to rap all the time. You can’t be turned up 24/7,” he said. “You gotta smooth it out sometimes—that’s where I come into play.”

Luther also talks about how he wrote Pride and Love, and breaks down one of the songs from the album, “High Standards.” He plans to release more material this summer, including a collaborative project with singer YVNN.

Pride and Love was released on May 6th, and is available for streaming on all platforms. Information about Luther Suede’s music, including updates about releases and live performances, can be found on social media @luthersuede.