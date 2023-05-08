© 2023 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kaleidoscope_square.jpg
Kaleidoscope

Studio Session: Turboslacker prepares for debut live show

By Juliet Fromholt,
Peter Day
Published May 1, 2023 at 12:43 PM EDT
Turboslacker
Juliet Fromholt
/
WYSO

Dayton band Turboslacker joined Kaleidoscope host Juliet Fromholt this week for a live studio session and interview ahead of their debut live concert on May 6th. The band features Nate Wainscott on vocals and guitar, Nathan Peters on keyboard and synthesizer, Brian Davies on bass, and Gus Stathis on drums. They describe their sound as “Spooky, intergalactic surf-pop.” In the interview, Nate Wainscott talks about artists that influenced the band’s sound, including Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Growler, and David Bowie. He also tells the band’s origin story. The band members say they plan to record some of their material in the near future; until then, you can connect with them on Instagram.

Turboslacker will perform their debut show this Saturday, May 6th, at Blind Bob’s in Dayton. They will share the stage with Abertooth Lincoln, Dope Opera, and Narrow Arrow. The show begins at 8:00pm.

Tags
Kaleidoscope MusicStudio Sessions
Stay Connected
Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
See stories by Juliet Fromholt
Peter Day
Peter Day began working in public radio in the summer of 2019, when he first interned at WYSO. He returned to the position the following summer, and served as the program director for Yale University’s student radio station for the 2020-21 school year. Now he works as an assistant to WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt and provides additional production assistance to senior producer Basim Blunt. Peter is a life-long Yellow Springs resident. In his free time, he likes to play music and walk in the woods.
See stories by Peter Day