Studio Session: Turboslacker prepares for debut live show

Dayton band Turboslacker joined Kaleidoscope host Juliet Fromholt this week for a live studio session and interview ahead of their debut live concert on May 6th. The band features Nate Wainscott on vocals and guitar, Nathan Peters on keyboard and synthesizer, Brian Davies on bass, and Gus Stathis on drums. They describe their sound as “Spooky, intergalactic surf-pop.” In the interview, Nate Wainscott talks about artists that influenced the band’s sound, including Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Growler, and David Bowie. He also tells the band’s origin story. The band members say they plan to record some of their material in the near future; until then, you can connect with them on Instagram.

Turboslacker will perform their debut show this Saturday, May 6th, at Blind Bob’s in Dayton. They will share the stage with Abertooth Lincoln, Dope Opera, and Narrow Arrow. The show begins at 8:00pm.