Kaleidoscope

Luv Locz Experiment talk about traveling to Jamaica to record their new EP, Strange Fruit

By Greg Simms Jr.,
Peter Day
Published April 21, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT
battle finale-44.jpg
Spaceship Ruthie
/
The Luv Locz Experiment performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Dayton, OH (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)

This week on Kaleidoscope, guest interviewer Gregg Simms Jr. spoke with members of Dayton band Luv Locz Experiment about their forthcoming EP, Strange Fruit. Simms was joined in the studio by three band members: lead vocalist Jay-Vez, flautist and vocalist Natural Onyx, and percussionist Taggs. Jay-Vez describes Luv Locz Experiment as a collective, with a full lineup of 10 members. In the interview, the band members spoke about their musical influences, which include Bob Marley, Buju Bontan, Anton Ellis, Queen Latifah, and Busta Rhymes. They also talked about recording their latest EP, Strange Fruit, which will be released on April 28. The EP was partially recorded in Jamaica at Tuff Gong studios, and features performances from the Jamaican band the Mau Mau Warriors.

Luv Locz Experiment will celebrate the release of Strange Fruit with an album release event next Friday, April 28th, at PNC Arts Annex. More information about the concert is available on the Luv Locz Experiment website. The EP will also be available for purchase through the website, with two singles available on digital streaming platforms.

Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley. To contact Greg, email him at: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
Peter Day
Peter Day began working in public radio in the summer of 2019, when he first interned at WYSO. He returned to the position the following summer, and served as the program director for Yale University’s student radio station for the 2020-21 school year. Now he works as an assistant to WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt and provides additional production assistance to senior producer Basim Blunt. Peter is a life-long Yellow Springs resident. In his free time, he likes to play music and walk in the woods.
