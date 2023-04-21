Luv Locz Experiment talk about traveling to Jamaica to record their new EP, Strange Fruit

This week on Kaleidoscope, guest interviewer Gregg Simms Jr. spoke with members of Dayton band Luv Locz Experiment about their forthcoming EP, Strange Fruit. Simms was joined in the studio by three band members: lead vocalist Jay-Vez, flautist and vocalist Natural Onyx, and percussionist Taggs. Jay-Vez describes Luv Locz Experiment as a collective, with a full lineup of 10 members. In the interview, the band members spoke about their musical influences, which include Bob Marley, Buju Bontan, Anton Ellis, Queen Latifah, and Busta Rhymes. They also talked about recording their latest EP, Strange Fruit, which will be released on April 28. The EP was partially recorded in Jamaica at Tuff Gong studios, and features performances from the Jamaican band the Mau Mau Warriors.

Luv Locz Experiment will celebrate the release of Strange Fruit with an album release event next Friday, April 28th, at PNC Arts Annex. More information about the concert is available on the Luv Locz Experiment website. The EP will also be available for purchase through the website, with two singles available on digital streaming platforms.

