Studio Session: Jimmy Leach Trio brings serious jazz chops to WYSO for one hour live performance

The Jimmy Leach Trio joined Kaleidoscope host Juliet Fromholt this week for a live studio session and interview. Jimmy grew up in Oklahoma, the son of church musicians. His mother taught piano lessons and his father sang, and he acquired both skills at an early age. In 6th grade he began playing trumpet, and was introduced to playing jazz soon afterward. Jimmy went on to earn his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in trumpet performance, and has taught at several universities -- including Harvard University, where he received teaching awards for his courses in music history, jazz history, and music theory. Jimmy has also performed with renowned musicians like Emanuel Ax, Marlena Shaw, Shirly Jones, George Roberts, and Roger Pemberton.

On the show, Jimmy Leach sang jazz standards and played trumpet and flugelhorn. He was accompanied by bandmates Christian Berg on bass and Brian Cashwell on piano, both of whom are also classically trained musicians. Jimmy talked about the history of several of the standards, including “Route 66,” “Willow Weep for Me,” and “Like someone in love.” He also spoke about communicating feelings in different musical “dialects,” like jazz, classical, or gospel music. “No matter what you’re doing, whether it’s a secular tune or a ‘sacred’ tune, you want to touch the hearts of the listener so they respond emotionally,” he said.

Jimmy’s latest studio album, Jimmy Leach Sings Chet Baker, came out last year and is available for digital streaming. Information about his music and upcoming performances can be found at JimmyLeach.com.