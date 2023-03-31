© 2023 WYSO
Kaleidoscope

Studio Session: Jimmy Leach Trio brings serious jazz chops to WYSO for one hour live performance

By Juliet Fromholt,
Peter Day
Published March 31, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT
338032123_1156836821631136_1316827393823608933_n.jpg

The Jimmy Leach Trio joined Kaleidoscope host Juliet Fromholt this week for a live studio session and interview. Jimmy grew up in Oklahoma, the son of church musicians. His mother taught piano lessons and his father sang, and he acquired both skills at an early age. In 6th grade he began playing trumpet, and was introduced to playing jazz soon afterward. Jimmy went on to earn his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in trumpet performance, and has taught at several universities -- including Harvard University, where he received teaching awards for his courses in music history, jazz history, and music theory. Jimmy has also performed with renowned musicians like Emanuel Ax, Marlena Shaw, Shirly Jones, George Roberts, and Roger Pemberton.

On the show, Jimmy Leach sang jazz standards and played trumpet and flugelhorn. He was accompanied by bandmates Christian Berg on bass and Brian Cashwell on piano, both of whom are also classically trained musicians. Jimmy talked about the history of several of the standards, including “Route 66,” “Willow Weep for Me,” and “Like someone in love.” He also spoke about communicating feelings in different musical “dialects,” like jazz, classical, or gospel music. “No matter what you’re doing, whether it’s a secular tune or a ‘sacred’ tune, you want to touch the hearts of the listener so they respond emotionally,” he said.

Jimmy’s latest studio album, Jimmy Leach Sings Chet Baker, came out last year and is available for digital streaming. Information about his music and upcoming performances can be found at JimmyLeach.com.

Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
Peter Day
Peter Day began working in public radio in the summer of 2019, when he first interned at WYSO. He returned to the position the following summer, and served as the program director for Yale University’s student radio station for the 2020-21 school year. Now he works as an assistant to WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt and provides additional production assistance to senior producer Basim Blunt. Peter is a life-long Yellow Springs resident. In his free time, he likes to play music and walk in the woods.
