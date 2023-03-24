Studio Session: Mavis Guitar will celebrate their new album with an inaugural live performance

Mavis Guitar joined Kaleidoscope host Juliet Fromholt for an interview and studio session ahead of the release of their new album, Tony Delk's 53 Point Game. Mavis Guitar is a project of Travis Talbert, who has been releasing work under the moniker since 2015. For Tony Delk's 53 Point Game, Travis found a new collaborator: his brother, Wil Talbert, who plays drums on the album. While Travis and Wil play all parts on the album, the brothers were joined in the studio by Elijah Batson on guitar and Nick Vogelpohl on bass to play songs from the new album live on air.

In the interview, Travis spoke with Juliet about choosing to play instrumental music without lyrics. “That’s always felt like my most primary language,” he said. “I feel like words have let me down. Not just me, I feel like they’ve let us all down.” Instead of using spoken language, Travis said he focuses on conveying an immediate emotional feeling through the music.

Tony Delk's 53 Point Game was released on March 24, 2023, and is available on Bandcamp. Mavis Guitar will celebrate with an album release party this Sunday, March 26, at Southgate House Revival in Newport, Kentucky. The band will share the stage with Michael Hensley and Maria Carrelli. The show begins at 7:00pm and admission is free of charge. More information about Mavis Guitar can be found on Facebook or Instagram.

