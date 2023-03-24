© 2023 WYSO
Studio Session: Mavis Guitar will celebrate their new album with an inaugural live performance

By Juliet Fromholt,
Peter Day
Published March 24, 2023 at 2:06 PM EDT
Mavis Guitar
Juliet Fromholt
/
WYSO

Mavis Guitar joined Kaleidoscope host Juliet Fromholt for an interview and studio session ahead of the release of their new album, Tony Delk's 53 Point Game. Mavis Guitar is a project of Travis Talbert, who has been releasing work under the moniker since 2015. For Tony Delk's 53 Point Game, Travis found a new collaborator: his brother, Wil Talbert, who plays drums on the album. While Travis and Wil play all parts on the album, the brothers were joined in the studio by Elijah Batson on guitar and Nick Vogelpohl on bass to play songs from the new album live on air.

In the interview, Travis spoke with Juliet about choosing to play instrumental music without lyrics. “That’s always felt like my most primary language,” he said. “I feel like words have let me down. Not just me, I feel like they’ve let us all down.” Instead of using spoken language, Travis said he focuses on conveying an immediate emotional feeling through the music.

Tony Delk's 53 Point Game was released on March 24, 2023, and is available on Bandcamp. Mavis Guitar will celebrate with an album release party this Sunday, March 26, at Southgate House Revival in Newport, Kentucky. The band will share the stage with Michael Hensley and Maria Carrelli. The show begins at 7:00pm and admission is free of charge. More information about Mavis Guitar can be found on Facebook or Instagram.

Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
Peter Day
Peter Day began working in public radio in the summer of 2019, when he first interned at WYSO. He returned to the position the following summer, and served as the program director for Yale University’s student radio station for the 2020-21 school year. Now he works as an assistant to WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt and provides additional production assistance to senior producer Basim Blunt. Peter is a life-long Yellow Springs resident. In his free time, he likes to play music and walk in the woods.
