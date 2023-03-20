Studio Session: Achilles Tenderloin celebrates new album 'Tincture forTrouble'

Dayton singer-songwriter Joe Augustin, know as Achilles Tenderloin, joined Kaleidoscope host Juliet Fromholt for a live studio session ahead of the release of his new album, Tincture for Trouble. He played several songs from the album live on air, including the title track. While he performed solo in WYSO’s studio, Augustin told Juliet that Tincture for Trouble, his fifth studio album, is his most collaborative release date. The album features performances from Kate Wakefield, Mo Lawson, Brian Hoeflich, Dave Hadley, and Aaron Nell, among many others, and was produced by Patrick Himes at Reel Love Recording. Augustin spoke about the freedom of accepting help from other musicians who can enhance his compositions, and said that recording the album encouraged to pursue more collaborative live performances.

Achilles Tenderloin held an album release show for Tincture for Trouble on Saturday, March 18, at Yellow Cab Tavern. The album is available as a CD or digital download on Bandcamp, or on digital streaming platforms. More information about Achilles Tenderloin can be found on his Instagram or Facebook.