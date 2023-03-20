© 2023 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kaleidoscope_square.jpg
Kaleidoscope

Studio Session: Achilles Tenderloin celebrates new album 'Tincture forTrouble'

By Juliet Fromholt,
Peter Day
Published March 20, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT
Achilles Tenderloin
https://www.facebook.com/achillestenderloin
/

Dayton singer-songwriter Joe Augustin, know as Achilles Tenderloin, joined Kaleidoscope host Juliet Fromholt for a live studio session ahead of the release of his new album, Tincture for Trouble. He played several songs from the album live on air, including the title track. While he performed solo in WYSO’s studio, Augustin told Juliet that Tincture for Trouble, his fifth studio album, is his most collaborative release date. The album features performances from Kate Wakefield, Mo Lawson, Brian Hoeflich, Dave Hadley, and Aaron Nell, among many others, and was produced by Patrick Himes at Reel Love Recording. Augustin spoke about the freedom of accepting help from other musicians who can enhance his compositions, and said that recording the album encouraged to pursue more collaborative live performances.

Achilles Tenderloin held an album release show for Tincture for Trouble on Saturday, March 18, at Yellow Cab Tavern. The album is available as a CD or digital download on Bandcamp, or on digital streaming platforms. More information about Achilles Tenderloin can be found on his Instagram or Facebook.

Tags
Kaleidoscope MusicStudio Sessions
Stay Connected
Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
See stories by Juliet Fromholt
Peter Day
Peter Day began working in public radio in the summer of 2019, when he first interned at WYSO. He returned to the position the following summer, and served as the program director for Yale University’s student radio station for the 2020-21 school year. Now he works as an assistant to WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt and provides additional production assistance to senior producer Basim Blunt. Peter is a life-long Yellow Springs resident. In his free time, he likes to play music and walk in the woods.
See stories by Peter Day