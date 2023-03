Returning guest Dave Obenour joins Kaleidoscope host Juliet Fromholt to talk about some of the latest artists featured on Off Shelf including Sophia Subbayya Vastek, Xenoglyph, Dana Buoy, Plankton Wat and more.

Off Shelf is a music and culture website and digital zine based in Dayton, Ohio. Learn more at: http://offshelf.net/