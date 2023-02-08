© 2023 WYSO
Studio Session: Shannon Clark and the Sugar to bring soulful Americana to Centerville venue

By Juliet Fromholt,
Peter Day
Published February 8, 2023 at 6:10 PM EST
290299834_5176394142442288_7679702715337698612_n.jpg
https://www.facebook.com/shannonclarksugar

Shannon Clark and the Sugar joined WYSO Music Director Juliet Fromholt on Kaleidoscope for a live interview and studio session last week, ahead of their February 17 performance in Centerville. The band, which hails from Darke county, features Brittany Clark on drums, Shannon Clark on guitar, Navie Clark (their daughter) on vocals, and Joey Howard on vocals and guitar. They describe their sound as “Midwest Americana Soul,” with three-part harmonies over a steady guitar and percussion rhythm section. On the show, the band performed several songs live on air, including work from their 2021 album Marks on the Wall. They also talked with Juliet about recording that album with producer Mark Howard. In addition, the band premiered an unreleased track from their forthcoming album, and spoke about how they came to record the album in Nashville.

Shannon Clark and the Sugar will perform live at the Hidden Gem Music Club in Centerville on Friday, February 17. They will share the stage with Nashville songwriter Ryan Alfred and Dayton country singer Jamie Suttle. Doors open at 6:30pm, and music begins at 7:00. Tickets are available in advance through Hidden Gem Music Club, or at the door. Information and updates about Shannon Clark and the Sugar are available on their website or on social media.

