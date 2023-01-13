© 2023 WYSO
Kaleidoscope

R. Ring returns with new full-length album, War Poems, We Rested

By Juliet Fromholt,
Peter Day
Published January 13, 2023 at 12:08 PM EST
R Ring.jpg
Photo by Chris Glass
/
https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=228081445988246&set=pb.100063591757861.-2207520000.&type=3
Mike Montgomery and Kelley Deal of the band R. Ring.

WYSO Music Director Juliet Fromholt spoke to Kelley Deal and Mike Montgomery of R. Ring ahead of the release of their new album, War Poems, We Rested. In the interview, Deal and Montgomery talk about writing and recording the album, which was completed before the COVID-19 pandemic and will be released on Don Giovanni Records on January 27. The release of War Poems, We Rested will be accompanied by a limited-edition chapbook of poetry inspired by songs on the album. Compiled by poet and musician Matt Hart, the chapbook includes work by Sadie Dupuis, Lee Renaldo (of Sonic Youth), and Hanif Abdurraqib, a Columbus-based poet and music writer who has been the recipient of numerous honors, including a MacArthur Fellowship in 2021.

War Poems, We Rested is available for vinyl, CD, or digital pre-order on Bandcamp. A digital listening party for the album will be held on January 25, two days before its release. Two singles, “Still Life” and “Def Sup,” are out now on digital streaming platforms, as is a music video for “Still Life.”

Juliet Fromholt
After joining the WYSO staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO's digital and social media strategy, working closely with her colleagues on daily news coverage. In July 2021, Juliet stepped into a new role, becoming WYSO's Music Director.
Peter Day
Peter Day began working in public radio in the summer of 2019, when he first interned at WYSO.
