The best albums of 2022 with Kaleidoscope and Off Shelf

WYSO Music Director Juliet Fromholt and Off Shelf's Dave Obenour each chose their top ten albums of 2022, and shared their picks live on the air.

Off Shelf's Dave Obenour's Top Ten Albums of 2022

10. Kyle Kidd - Soothsayer (American Dream)

09. Lambchop - The Bible (Merge)

08. Daniel Bachman - Almanac Behind (Three Lobed)

07. Guided by Voices - Crystal Nuns Cathedral (GBV Inc.)

06. Orville Peck - Bronco (Sub Pop/Columbia)

05. Destroyer - Labyrinthitis (Merge)

04. Tzompantli - Tlazcaltiliztli (20 Buck Spin)

03. Billy Wood - Aethiopes (Backwoodz Studioz)

02. Yaya Bey - Remember Your North Star (Big Dada)

01. Rosalía - Motomami (Columbia)

Read more about Dave's picks starting Friday, December 30 at OffShelf.net

Kaleidoscope's Juliet Fromholt's Top Ten Albums of 2022

10. Heather Redman & the Reputation - Heather Redman & the Reputation (Magnaphone)

09. Amanda Shires - Take It Like a Man (ATO)

08. Danger Mouse and Black Thought - Cheat Codes (BMG)

07. Björk - Fossera (Little One Independent)

06. Nilüfer Yanya - Painless (ATO)

05. Dawn Richard & Spencer Zahn - Pigments (Merge)

04. Alvvays - Blue Rev (Polyvinyl / Transgressive)

03. Silvana Estrada - Marchita (Glassnote)

02. Sudan Archives - Natural Brown Prom Queen (Stones Throw)

01. Ibeyi - Spell 31 (XL)