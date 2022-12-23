Studio Session: Ludlow Creek finds reinvigoration in post-pandemic songwriting

Nearly a decade ago, Allen Seals, Dave Benson, Jeffrey Friend, Michelle Scarpelli, and Tom Scarpelli began making music together. They started out with live cover performances but were already beginning to write original material. In 2019, the band underwent a name change to Ludlow Creek, and although COVID-19 lockdowns in early 2020 threatened to hamper their progress, they continued writing remotely and were able to reunite in person and lock back in to their sound.

Ludlow Creek joined WYSO's Juliet Fromholt for a live studio session on Kaleidoscope and talked about their journey thus far and their hopes for the new year in music. Follow Ludlow Creek at: https://www.ludlowcreek.com/

