Studio Session: Jess Lamb on collaboration, community and living your art

After the November 2020 release of You Are, Jess Lamb has been even more aware of the power of collaboration and community in the Cincinnati music. Now able to return to more regular live performance Lamb and musical partner Warren Harrison have been building a larger live band that they hope to record with for a future release.

Lamb and Harrison joined WYSO's Juliet Fromholt for a live studio session on Kaleidoscope ahead of their December 16 appearance at the Brightside in Dayton opening for Heartless Bastards. Follow Jess Lamb's music at https://www.jesslamb.com/