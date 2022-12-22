© 2022 WYSO
Kaleidoscope

Studio Session: Jess Lamb on collaboration, community and living your art

By Juliet Fromholt
Published December 15, 2022 at 3:38 PM EST
Jess Lamb
After the November 2020 release of You Are, Jess Lamb has been even more aware of the power of collaboration and community in the Cincinnati music. Now able to return to more regular live performance Lamb and musical partner Warren Harrison have been building a larger live band that they hope to record with for a future release.

Lamb and Harrison joined WYSO's Juliet Fromholt for a live studio session on Kaleidoscope ahead of their December 16 appearance at the Brightside in Dayton opening for Heartless Bastards. Follow Jess Lamb's music at https://www.jesslamb.com/

Kaleidoscope MusicStudio Sessions
Juliet Fromholt
After joining the WYSO staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy, working closely with her colleagues on daily news coverage. In July 2021, Juliet stepped into a new role, becoming WYSO’s Music Director. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week.
See stories by Juliet Fromholt