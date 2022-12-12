© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kaleidoscope_square.jpg
Kaleidoscope

Studio Session: Heather Redman and the Reputation channel rock and soul on debut album

By Juliet Fromholt,
Peter Day
Published December 12, 2022 at 3:34 PM EST
315768486_869092564246361_8293954534870770683_n.jpg

Heather Redman and the Reputation returned to WYSO for a live interview and studio session with Kaleidoscope host Juliet Fromholt, ahead of the release of their new self-titled album. In the interview, Redman talks about the challenges, and the pleasures, of stepping into the role of frontwoman with the band. She also talks about writing the songs for the album, which incorporates elements of soul, R&B, blues, and rock & roll. “I let whatever happened happen naturally in the studio,” she said. “It turned into a soul record with lots of rock and roll, but I had no idea what it was going to be before we started.”

Heather Redman and the Reputation’s new self-titled album is out now on Magnaphone Records. A release party for the album was held on December 9th at Yellow Cab Tavern. It is available on Bandcamp, or for digital streaming. Updates about Heather Redman’s music can be found on her Instagram.

A music video for the album’s lead single, “Wait for me,” is also out:

Tags
Kaleidoscope MusicStudio Sessions
Stay Connected
Juliet Fromholt
After joining the WYSO staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy, working closely with her colleagues on daily news coverage. In July 2021, Juliet stepped into a new role, becoming WYSO’s Music Director. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week.
See stories by Juliet Fromholt
Peter Day
Peter Day began working in public radio in the summer of 2019, when he first interned at WYSO. He returned to the position the following summer, and served as the program director for Yale University’s student radio station for the 2020-21 school year. Now he works as an assistant to WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt and provides additional production assistance to senior producer Basim Blunt. Peter is a life-long Yellow Springs resident. In his free time, he likes to play music and walk in the woods.
See stories by Peter Day