Studio Session: Heather Redman and the Reputation channel rock and soul on debut album

Heather Redman and the Reputation returned to WYSO for a live interview and studio session with Kaleidoscope host Juliet Fromholt, ahead of the release of their new self-titled album. In the interview, Redman talks about the challenges, and the pleasures, of stepping into the role of frontwoman with the band. She also talks about writing the songs for the album, which incorporates elements of soul, R&B, blues, and rock & roll. “I let whatever happened happen naturally in the studio,” she said. “It turned into a soul record with lots of rock and roll, but I had no idea what it was going to be before we started.”

Heather Redman and the Reputation’s new self-titled album is out now on Magnaphone Records. A release party for the album was held on December 9th at Yellow Cab Tavern. It is available on Bandcamp, or for digital streaming. Updates about Heather Redman’s music can be found on her Instagram.

A music video for the album’s lead single, “Wait for me,” is also out: