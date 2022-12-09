© 2022 WYSO
Studio Session: Tim Reisert contemplates nature and fatherhood on forthcoming album, Viewfinder

Published December 9, 2022 at 5:41 PM EST
Tim Reisert playing guitar
Singer-songwriter Tim Reisert joined host Juliet Fromholt on Kaleidoscope for an interview and live studio session ahead of the release of his new album, Viewfinder. In the interview, Reisert, now based in Cincinnati, talked with Juliet about beginning to write songs while living in New York City in the early 2000s, inspired by the many live performances he attended there. Later, he lived in Tempe, Arizona, where he further developed his writing craft and formed relationships with songwriters in the DIY scene. He and Juliet also discuss the songs on his forthcoming album, Viewfinder, which express an appreciation of nature and deal with personal themes, like love and fatherhood. Reisert said his appreciation of nature was deepened during the pandemic, when he spent much time hiking in the woods.

Tim Reisert’s album, Viewfinder, will be released on January 20th, 2023, on Sofaburn records. It is available for pre-order now through either Sofaburn or Bandcamp. Reisert will also perform live on January 7th at Northside Tavern in Cincinnati, alongside Steve Bleh and Kaitlyn Peace and the Electric Generals. Updates on Reisert’s music can be found on his Bandcamp or Instagram.

