Studio Session: The New Old-Fashioned celebrate 10 years as a band

The New Old-Fashioned returned to WYSO to celebrate their 10th anniversary. The band, which features Tom Blackbern on bass & vocals, Kent Montgomery on guitar & vocals, Matt Oliver on drums, and David Payne on vocals & guitar, joined host Juliet Fromholt on Kaleidoscope for a live studio session and interview. In the interview, they talk about meeting one another as teenagers and forming a band after the breakup of their high school bands; they played their first shows together as “Milton and the 57s” in 2008. The band also performs several original songs, including an unreleased work.

The New Old-Fashioned marked their 10th anniversary with a performance at Yellow Cab Tavern on Saturday, December 3. They were joined on stage by the Boxcar Suite, with whom the band has shared stages for a decade. The New Old-Fashioned released the Big City EP in November 2021, and told Juliet they have a record in the works. Follow them on Instagram or Facebook for updates.