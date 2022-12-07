© 2022 WYSO
Kaleidoscope

Studio Session: The New Old-Fashioned celebrate 10 years as a band

Published December 2, 2022 at 10:38 AM EST
The New Old-Fashioned returned to WYSO to celebrate their 10th anniversary. The band, which features Tom Blackbern on bass & vocals, Kent Montgomery on guitar & vocals, Matt Oliver on drums, and David Payne on vocals & guitar, joined host Juliet Fromholt on Kaleidoscope for a live studio session and interview. In the interview, they talk about meeting one another as teenagers and forming a band after the breakup of their high school bands; they played their first shows together as “Milton and the 57s” in 2008. The band also performs several original songs, including an unreleased work.

The New Old-Fashioned marked their 10th anniversary with a performance at Yellow Cab Tavern on Saturday, December 3. They were joined on stage by the Boxcar Suite, with whom the band has shared stages for a decade. The New Old-Fashioned released the Big City EP in November 2021, and told Juliet they have a record in the works. Follow them on Instagram or Facebook for updates.

Juliet Fromholt
After joining the WYSO staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy, working closely with her colleagues on daily news coverage. In July 2021, Juliet stepped into a new role, becoming WYSO’s Music Director. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week.
Peter Day
Peter Day began working in public radio in the summer of 2019, when he first interned at WYSO. He returned to the position the following summer, and served as the program director for Yale University’s student radio station for the 2020-21 school year. Now he works as an assistant to WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt and provides additional production assistance to senior producer Basim Blunt. Peter is a life-long Yellow Springs resident. In his free time, he likes to play music and walk in the woods.
