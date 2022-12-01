© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kaleidoscope_square.jpg
Kaleidoscope

Studio Session: Southwest Ohio native John Taylor continues his musical journey in Austin

Published November 25, 2022 at 1:14 PM EST
johntaylormusic 2022-07-08 13.26 { POSTID}_1_1 292584350_738920574107339_5194101612568825134_n.jpg
https://www.instagram.com/johntaylormusic/

Singer-songwriter John Taylor joined host Juliet Fromholt on Kaleidoscope for a live interview and studio session, following the release of his debut eponymous EP. Taylor is native to the Dayton area, but moved to Austin, Texas in the early months of the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic. In the interview, he talked with Juliet about his early musical influences, and how he’s learned to manage his initial discomfort performing on stage. He also shares what he’s learned during the pandemic from interviewing legendary musicians like Phill Jones (of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers), David Grisam, and John Ilsley (Dire Straits). Taylor performs songs from his new EP live in the studio.

John Taylor’s debut EP is available now for streaming on all major platforms. You can find more information about his work, and links to his social media, on his website, Johntaylor-music.com.

Tags
Kaleidoscope MusicStudio Sessions
Stay Connected
Juliet Fromholt
After joining the WYSO staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy, working closely with her colleagues on daily news coverage. In July 2021, Juliet stepped into a new role, becoming WYSO’s Music Director. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week.
See stories by Juliet Fromholt
Peter Day
Peter Day began working in public radio in the summer of 2019, when he first interned at WYSO. He returned to the position the following summer, and served as the program director for Yale University’s student radio station for the 2020-21 school year. Now he works as an assistant to WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt and provides additional production assistance to senior producer Basim Blunt. Peter is a life-long Yellow Springs resident. In his free time, he likes to play music and walk in the woods.
See stories by Peter Day