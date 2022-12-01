Studio Session: Southwest Ohio native John Taylor continues his musical journey in Austin

Singer-songwriter John Taylor joined host Juliet Fromholt on Kaleidoscope for a live interview and studio session, following the release of his debut eponymous EP. Taylor is native to the Dayton area, but moved to Austin, Texas in the early months of the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic. In the interview, he talked with Juliet about his early musical influences, and how he’s learned to manage his initial discomfort performing on stage. He also shares what he’s learned during the pandemic from interviewing legendary musicians like Phill Jones (of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers), David Grisam, and John Ilsley (Dire Straits). Taylor performs songs from his new EP live in the studio.

John Taylor’s debut EP is available now for streaming on all major platforms. You can find more information about his work, and links to his social media, on his website, Johntaylor-music.com.