With an expanded lineup, Scary Hotel releases a new single

Two members of the Dayton-based band Scary Hotel joined host Juliet Fromholt on Kaleidoscope ahead of the release of their new single, "Icarus.' Frontman Mikey Chappell and guitar player Adam Papalios talk about changing their usual recording process to make the new single, recording much of the track together as a band, rather than tracking all the instruments separately. Chappell also talks about changes to the band’s lineup since his last appearance on WYSO, which have allowed him to concentrate on his role as frontman and singer.

Scary Hotel will perform at 8:00pm this Saturday, November 12, at Blind Bob’s, alongside Moira and Speaking Sons. They will also perform Friday, December 16, at Yellow Cab Tavern, with Smug Brothers and House Ghost. Their new single, "Icarus," will be released digitally this Saturday, the same night that the band premiers the song live at Blind Bob’s.

