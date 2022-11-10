© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kaleidoscope_square.jpg
Kaleidoscope

With an expanded lineup, Scary Hotel releases a new single

Published November 10, 2022 at 4:21 PM EST
312798394_780319809957439_2809148573469112533_n.jpg
https://www.facebook.com/scaryhotel
/

Two members of the Dayton-based band Scary Hotel joined host Juliet Fromholt on Kaleidoscope ahead of the release of their new single, "Icarus.' Frontman Mikey Chappell and guitar player Adam Papalios talk about changing their usual recording process to make the new single, recording much of the track together as a band, rather than tracking all the instruments separately. Chappell also talks about changes to the band’s lineup since his last appearance on WYSO, which have allowed him to concentrate on his role as frontman and singer.

Scary Hotel will perform at 8:00pm this Saturday, November 12, at Blind Bob’s, alongside Moira and Speaking Sons. They will also perform Friday, December 16, at Yellow Cab Tavern, with Smug Brothers and House Ghost. Their new single, "Icarus," will be released digitally this Saturday, the same night that the band premiers the song live at Blind Bob’s.

Tags
Kaleidoscope Music
Stay Connected
Juliet Fromholt
After joining the WYSO staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy, working closely with her colleagues on daily news coverage. In July 2021, Juliet stepped into a new role, becoming WYSO’s Music Director. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week.
See stories by Juliet Fromholt
Peter Day
Peter Day began working in public radio in the summer of 2019, when he first interned at WYSO. He returned to the position the following summer, and served as the program director for Yale University’s student radio station for the 2020-21 school year. Now he works as an assistant to WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt and provides additional production assistance to senior producer Basim Blunt. Peter is a life-long Yellow Springs resident. In his free time, he likes to play music and walk in the woods.
See stories by Peter Day