Studio Session: With a tour completed and an album on the way, Bohemian Funk looks ahead

Dayton band Bohemian Funk returned to WYSO for a live performance and interview with Kaleidoscope host Juliet Fromholt. The band features Rocko Dalian on lead vocals and guitar, Pat Arnold on lead guitar, Graham Werts on Drums, and Casey Beasley on bass. The musicians talk with Juliet about going on their first tour (not without mishap) and their songwriting process as a band.

Bohemian Funk has three upcoming live performances in the Dayton area. They will play at Wings in Beavercreek on November 5, at JD Legends on November 11, and at Bojangles Nightclub on December 3. Their debut album, Roots, is slated for release in 2023. More information about Bohemian Funk is available on their website.