Kaleidoscope

Studio Session: With a tour completed and an album on the way, Bohemian Funk looks ahead

Published November 5, 2022 at 1:53 PM EDT
Bohemian Funk Image
https://www.bohemianfunkband.com

Dayton band Bohemian Funk returned to WYSO for a live performance and interview with Kaleidoscope host Juliet Fromholt. The band features Rocko Dalian on lead vocals and guitar, Pat Arnold on lead guitar, Graham Werts on Drums, and Casey Beasley on bass. The musicians talk with Juliet about going on their first tour (not without mishap) and their songwriting process as a band.

Bohemian Funk has three upcoming live performances in the Dayton area. They will play at Wings in Beavercreek on November 5, at JD Legends on November 11, and at Bojangles Nightclub on December 3. Their debut album, Roots, is slated for release in 2023. More information about Bohemian Funk is available on their website.

Kaleidoscope Studio SessionsMusic
Juliet Fromholt
After joining the WYSO staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy, working closely with her colleagues on daily news coverage. In July 2021, Juliet stepped into a new role, becoming WYSO’s Music Director. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week.
Peter Day
Peter Day began working in public radio in the summer of 2019, when he first interned at WYSO. He returned to the position the following summer, and served as the program director for Yale University’s student radio station for the 2020-21 school year. Now he works as an assistant to WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt and provides additional production assistance to senior producer Basim Blunt. Peter is a life-long Yellow Springs resident. In his free time, he likes to play music and walk in the woods.
