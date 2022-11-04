© 2022 WYSO
Kaleidoscope

Studio Session: Harold Hensley channels the positive side of sadness on 'Sad Songs From Ohio'

Published November 4, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT
Harold Hensley's "Sad Songs From Ohio"
Harold Hensley joined Kaleidoscope host Juliet Fromholt for a live interview and performance ahead of the release of his new record, Sad Songs From Ohio. Hensley was joined by David Payne, producer and collaborator on the new album. During the interview, they talked about recording the record during the height of the COVID-19 lockdown, with access to only minimal recording equipment.

Hensley and Payne also talked with Juliet about the thematic and emotional content of Sad Songs from Ohio. While many of the songs are inspired by painful experiences, Hensely and Payne say that writing sad songs can be therapeutic, and that listeners may have different emotional responses to the work than they did while writing it. “I try to stay on the positive side of sadness,” Hensley says.

Yellow Cab Tavern is hosting an album release party for Sad Songs From Ohio this Saturday, November 5, at 8pm. Hensley will perform live alongside fellow singer-songwriters Heather Redman and David Payne. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door. Hensley and Payne will also perform at Last Waltz on November 25th. More information about Harold Henley’s music can be found at http://www.magnaphonerecords.com/harold-hensley.

Juliet Fromholt
After joining the WYSO staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy, working closely with her colleagues on daily news coverage. In July 2021, Juliet stepped into a new role, becoming WYSO’s Music Director. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week.
Peter Day
Peter Day began working in public radio in the summer of 2019, when he first interned at WYSO. He returned to the position the following summer, and served as the program director for Yale University’s student radio station for the 2020-21 school year. Now he works as an assistant to WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt and provides additional production assistance to senior producer Basim Blunt. Peter is a life-long Yellow Springs resident. In his free time, he likes to play music and walk in the woods.
