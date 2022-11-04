Studio Session: Harold Hensley channels the positive side of sadness on 'Sad Songs From Ohio'

Harold Hensley joined Kaleidoscope host Juliet Fromholt for a live interview and performance ahead of the release of his new record, Sad Songs From Ohio. Hensley was joined by David Payne, producer and collaborator on the new album. During the interview, they talked about recording the record during the height of the COVID-19 lockdown, with access to only minimal recording equipment.

Hensley and Payne also talked with Juliet about the thematic and emotional content of Sad Songs from Ohio. While many of the songs are inspired by painful experiences, Hensely and Payne say that writing sad songs can be therapeutic, and that listeners may have different emotional responses to the work than they did while writing it. “I try to stay on the positive side of sadness,” Hensley says.