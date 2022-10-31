© 2022 WYSO
Kaleidoscope

WATCH: Knotts release video for 'Good Morning'

Published October 31, 2022 at 1:53 PM EDT
Cincinnati musician Adalia Powell-Boehne joined Juliet Fromholt on Kaleidoscope to talk about "Good Morning," the newest single from Knotts. Powell-Boehne discusses her origins as a musician, from performing Lauryn Hill at school talent shows to cutting her teeth as a musician performing at open mic nights in Lansing, Michigan. After leaving Michigan, she says, she worked as an audio engineer in a studio, before deciding to focus on recording her own music.

Powell-Boehne formed Knotts after moving to Cincinnati, where she recruited a lineup of stellar regional musicians. The band released their debut album, Is It Art Yet?, in 2018. Their new single, “Good Morning,” is out now, the latest of a batch of songs slated for release by summer 2023. Information and updates about Knotts can be found on their Instagram or website.

