Haunting Souls' original lineup to reunite for Dayton Music Fest 2022

Dayton musician Jamy Holliday joined Kaleidoscope host Juliet Fromholt ahead of his appearance at Dayton Music Fest. Holliday is reviving his high school band, Haunting Souls, for the show, and will perform alongside original bandmates Joe Presutti, Chris Sexson, and Nate Farley for the first time since 1989.

Haunting Souls will perform at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 22, at Blind Bob’s. They are slated to take the stage at midnight, following the Raging Nathans. Weekend passes to Dayton Music Fest are $20 in advance and $25 at the doors. Each single night is $15 at the doors. More information about Dayton Music Fest can be found here.

Jamy Holliday discusses the musical influences that shaped the Haunting Souls' sound when they originally formed in 1986, and talks about what it’s like to revisit to songs he wrote when he was 17. Holliday has since performed in other bands, including Mystery Addicts and Luxury Pushers.

