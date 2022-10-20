© 2022 WYSO
Kaleidoscope

Haunting Souls' original lineup to reunite for Dayton Music Fest 2022

Published October 20, 2022 at 6:58 PM EDT
312444437_515707923900827_8172203368861905293_n.jpg
via Dayton Music Fest
/

Dayton musician Jamy Holliday joined Kaleidoscope host Juliet Fromholt ahead of his appearance at Dayton Music Fest. Holliday is reviving his high school band, Haunting Souls, for the show, and will perform alongside original bandmates Joe Presutti, Chris Sexson, and Nate Farley for the first time since 1989.

Haunting Souls will perform at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 22, at Blind Bob’s. They are slated to take the stage at midnight, following the Raging Nathans. Weekend passes to Dayton Music Fest are $20 in advance and $25 at the doors. Each single night is $15 at the doors. More information about Dayton Music Fest can be found here.

Jamy Holliday discusses the musical influences that shaped the Haunting Souls' sound when they originally formed in 1986, and talks about what it’s like to revisit to songs he wrote when he was 17. Holliday has since performed in other bands, including Mystery Addicts and Luxury Pushers.

Juliet Fromholt
After joining the WYSO staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy, working closely with her colleagues on daily news coverage. In July 2021, Juliet stepped into a new role, becoming WYSO’s Music Director. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week.
Peter Day
Peter Day began working in public radio in the summer of 2019, when he first interned at WYSO. He returned to the position the following summer, and served as the program director for Yale University’s student radio station for the 2020-21 school year. Now he works as an assistant to WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt and provides additional production assistance to senior producer Basim Blunt. Peter is a life-long Yellow Springs resident. In his free time, he likes to play music and walk in the woods.
