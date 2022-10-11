Studio Session: Gran Gran performs live ahead of their Dayton Music Fest appearance

Yellow Springs band Gran Gran joined host Juliet Fromholt on Kaleidoscope ahead of their appearance at Dayton Music Fest for an interview and live studio session. Originally an acoustic project of Dylan Sage and Jay Teilhet, Gran Gran now features Sage on acoustic guitar and vocals, Teilhet on banjo, Evan Miller (of WYSO) on drums, Jacob Diebold on electric guitar, and Mikey Chappell on bass.

Gran Gran will perform at Yellow Cab Tavern on Saturday, October 22, as part of the Dayton Music Festival. They will share the stage with The Filthy Heathens, Paige Beller, Heather Redman & The Reputation, and The Mulchmen. Sage also hinted that the band may have recorded music in the works. Information and updates can be found on Gran Gran’s instagram page, @bb_gran_gran.

