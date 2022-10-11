© 2022 WYSO
Studio Session: Gran Gran performs live ahead of their Dayton Music Fest appearance

Published October 11, 2022 at 2:58 PM EDT
Gran Gran Pics.jpg
@bb_gran_gran on instagram
/
Gran Gran performing live at MOTR in Cincinati on August 20, 2022.

Yellow Springs band Gran Gran joined host Juliet Fromholt on Kaleidoscope ahead of their appearance at Dayton Music Fest for an interview and live studio session. Originally an acoustic project of Dylan Sage and Jay Teilhet, Gran Gran now features Sage on acoustic guitar and vocals, Teilhet on banjo, Evan Miller (of WYSO) on drums, Jacob Diebold on electric guitar, and Mikey Chappell on bass.

Gran Gran will perform at Yellow Cab Tavern on Saturday, October 22, as part of the Dayton Music Festival. They will share the stage with The Filthy Heathens, Paige Beller, Heather Redman & The Reputation, and The Mulchmen. Sage also hinted that the band may have recorded music in the works. Information and updates can be found on Gran Gran’s instagram page, @bb_gran_gran.

Juliet Fromholt
After joining the WYSO staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy, working closely with her colleagues on daily news coverage. In July 2021, Juliet stepped into a new role, becoming WYSO’s Music Director. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week.
Peter Day
Peter Day began working in public radio in the summer of 2019, when he first interned at WYSO. He returned to the position the following summer, and served as the program director for Yale University’s student radio station for the 2020-21 school year. Now he works as an assistant to WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt and provides additional production assistance to senior producer Basim Blunt. Peter is a life-long Yellow Springs resident. In his free time, he likes to play music and walk in the woods.
