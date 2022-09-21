Studio Session: Boomerang Sky Performs Live and Reflects on the "Van Life"

On September 14, Boomerang Sky joined Kaleidoscope host Juliet Fromholt for an interview and studio session. Boomerang Sky is a project of Jo eAtkinson, who performed in the studio with his friend Evan on bass and his fiancé Jordan on cajón. In the interview, Joe discusses spending much of the last year and a half living in a van with Jordan, an experience he says has reinvigorated his songwriting.

Boomerang Sky has a forthcoming 2 volume EP set called Incandescent Rumblings. Volume one consists of acoustic tracks Joe Atkinson wrote during his van-dwelling period, and will be released on November 11. Volume two consists of electric tracks recorded in early 2021, and is slated for release in the first half of 2023. You can find Boomerang Sky’s music at their Bandcamp or on major streaming platforms.

