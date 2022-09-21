© 2022 WYSO
Kaleidoscope_square.jpg
Kaleidoscope

Studio Session: Boomerang Sky Performs Live and Reflects on the "Van Life"

Published September 21, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT
Boomerang Sky image.jpg
Cover of Boomerang Sky's last release, Acoustic Demos Vol.2 Wave Three, from October 2021. Their next EP will come out this November.



On September 14, Boomerang Sky joined Kaleidoscope host Juliet Fromholt for an interview and studio session. Boomerang Sky is a project of Jo eAtkinson, who performed in the studio with his friend Evan on bass and his fiancé Jordan on cajón. In the interview, Joe discusses spending much of the last year and a half living in a van with Jordan, an experience he says has reinvigorated his songwriting.

Boomerang Sky has a forthcoming 2 volume EP set called Incandescent Rumblings. Volume one consists of acoustic tracks Joe Atkinson wrote during his van-dwelling period, and will be released on November 11. Volume two consists of electric tracks recorded in early 2021, and is slated for release in the first half of 2023. You can find Boomerang Sky’s music at their Bandcamp or on major streaming platforms.

Juliet Fromholt
After joining the WYSO staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy, working closely with her colleagues on daily news coverage. In July 2021, Juliet stepped into a new role, becoming WYSO’s Music Director. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week.
Peter Day
Peter Day began working in public radio in the summer of 2019, when he first interned at WYSO. He returned to the position the following summer, and served as the program director for Yale University’s student radio station for the 2020-21 school year. Now he works as an assistant to WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt and provides additional production assistance to senior producer Basim Blunt. Peter is a life-long Yellow Springs resident. In his free time, he likes to play music and walk in the woods.
