Kaleidoscope

Studio Session: Kyleen Downes and Nick Kizirnis celebrate remixes, reworks and collaboration

Published September 13, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT
NickKyleenCovers.jpg

Listen to Kyleen Downes and Nick Kizirnis perform on Kaleidoscope and talk to WYSO's Juliet Fromholt about their upcoming releases

On September 7, Nick Kizirnis and Kyleen Downes joined Kaleidoscope host Juliet Fromholt to give a live performance and to discuss their recent work.

The musicians are both releasing a reworked version of previously-released songs. Downes has a new remix of her most recent single, “Tell me what I want to hear,” by Isicle, whose electronic sound contrasts, she says, with her usual musical style: “It’s not a similar vibe to mine. It’s more electronic, I’m more guitar based.” Downes said that she was immediately pleased with the remix, though she said asked Isicle if she could “get a little guitar” on the track for the final version. “Tell Me What I Want to Hear (isicle Remix)” is slated for release on September 16.

Kizirinis has also given an electronic makeover to a recent song, “Way to Me,” originally released on his 2020 album “The Distance.” The original version of “Way to Me” features singer Kate Wakefield, backed by acoustic guitar, organ, and a steady rock beat on the drums. The new version of the track, reworked by Kizirnis and co-producer Patrick Himes, still features Wakefield’s vocals, but this time over a lush backdrop of spacey synthesizers, bass, and electronic drums.

In addition, Kizirnis and Downes have a new song together, “Left on the pavement” – though they haven’t released it yet. They will be playing together live this Friday, September 16, at the Yellow Cab Tavern in Dayton.

Kaleidoscope MusicStudio Sessions
Juliet Fromholt
After joining the WYSO staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy, working closely with her colleagues on daily news coverage. In July 2021, Juliet stepped into a new role, becoming WYSO’s Music Director. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week.
Peter Day
Peter Day began working in public radio in the summer of 2019, when he first interned at WYSO. He returned to the position the following summer, and served as the program director for Yale University’s student radio station for the 2020-21 school year. Now he works as an assistant to WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt and provides additional production assistance to senior producer Basim Blunt. Peter is a life-long Yellow Springs resident. In his free time, he likes to play music and walk in the woods.
