Studio Session: Kyleen Downes and Nick Kizirnis celebrate remixes, reworks and collaboration

On September 7, Nick Kizirnis and Kyleen Downes joined Kaleidoscope host Juliet Fromholt to give a live performance and to discuss their recent work.

The musicians are both releasing a reworked version of previously-released songs. Downes has a new remix of her most recent single, “Tell me what I want to hear,” by Isicle, whose electronic sound contrasts, she says, with her usual musical style: “It’s not a similar vibe to mine. It’s more electronic, I’m more guitar based.” Downes said that she was immediately pleased with the remix, though she said asked Isicle if she could “get a little guitar” on the track for the final version. “Tell Me What I Want to Hear (isicle Remix)” is slated for release on September 16.

Kizirinis has also given an electronic makeover to a recent song, “Way to Me,” originally released on his 2020 album “The Distance.” The original version of “Way to Me” features singer Kate Wakefield, backed by acoustic guitar, organ, and a steady rock beat on the drums. The new version of the track, reworked by Kizirnis and co-producer Patrick Himes, still features Wakefield’s vocals, but this time over a lush backdrop of spacey synthesizers, bass, and electronic drums.

In addition, Kizirnis and Downes have a new song together, “Left on the pavement” – though they haven’t released it yet. They will be playing together live this Friday, September 16, at the Yellow Cab Tavern in Dayton.