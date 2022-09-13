Studio Session: Kyleen Downes and Nick Kizirnis celebrate remixes, reworks and collaboration
Listen to Kyleen Downes and Nick Kizirnis perform on Kaleidoscope and talk to WYSO's Juliet Fromholt about their upcoming releases
On September 7, Nick Kizirnis and Kyleen Downes joined Kaleidoscope host Juliet Fromholt to give a live performance and to discuss their recent work.
The musicians are both releasing a reworked version of previously-released songs. Downes has a new remix of her most recent single, “Tell me what I want to hear,” by Isicle, whose electronic sound contrasts, she says, with her usual musical style: “It’s not a similar vibe to mine. It’s more electronic, I’m more guitar based.” Downes said that she was immediately pleased with the remix, though she said asked Isicle if she could “get a little guitar” on the track for the final version. “Tell Me What I Want to Hear (isicle Remix)” is slated for release on September 16.
Kizirinis has also given an electronic makeover to a recent song, “Way to Me,” originally released on his 2020 album “The Distance.” The original version of “Way to Me” features singer Kate Wakefield, backed by acoustic guitar, organ, and a steady rock beat on the drums. The new version of the track, reworked by Kizirnis and co-producer Patrick Himes, still features Wakefield’s vocals, but this time over a lush backdrop of spacey synthesizers, bass, and electronic drums.
In addition, Kizirnis and Downes have a new song together, “Left on the pavement” – though they haven’t released it yet. They will be playing together live this Friday, September 16, at the Yellow Cab Tavern in Dayton.