'Thrust' makes Ohio premier at the Little Art and The Neon

A post-apocalyptic world in which women rule is the backdrop for Dayton-based filmmaker Victor Bonacore's latest feature, Thrust.

The film, which was primarily made in Southwest Ohio and features local cast members and music from local artists, will made its Ohio premier Saturday August 6 at the Little Art in Yellow Springs and a second screening at The Neon in Dayton on Sunday, August 7. The weekend's festivities kick off with a party at Yellow Cab Tavern on Friday, August 5 featuring music from YIKES A BAND, Mike Hunchback and Weedghost.