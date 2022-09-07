© 2022 WYSO
'Thrust' makes Ohio premier at the Little Art and The Neon

Published August 4, 2022
Listen to Kaleidoscope host Juliet Fromholt's conversation with Thrust director Victor Bonacore and Caleab Wyant and Erica Rodriguez-Wyant of YIKES A BAND, whose music is featured in the film.

A post-apocalyptic world in which women rule is the backdrop for Dayton-based filmmaker Victor Bonacore's latest feature, Thrust.

The film, which was primarily made in Southwest Ohio and features local cast members and music from local artists, will made its Ohio premier Saturday August 6 at the Little Art in Yellow Springs and a second screening at The Neon in Dayton on Sunday, August 7. The weekend's festivities kick off with a party at Yellow Cab Tavern on Friday, August 5 featuring music from YIKES A BAND, Mike Hunchback and Weedghost.

Kaleidoscope MusicFilm
Juliet Fromholt
After joining the WYSO staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy, working closely with her colleagues on daily news coverage. In July 2021, Juliet stepped into a new role, becoming WYSO’s Music Director. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week.
