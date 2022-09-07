© 2022 WYSO
Kaleidoscope_square.jpg
Kaleidoscope

Studio Session: Knavery and Heather Redman and the Reputation among the artists slated for the 2022 Sound Valley Summer Music Fest

Published August 25, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT
291167434_461633355964189_5109420906179351958_n.jpg

Listen to Knavery and Heather Redman and the Reputation perform live on Kaleidoscope ahead of their appearance at the Sound Valley Summer Music Festival along with Juliet Fromholt's conversation with organizer Zac Pitts.

The Sound Valley Summer Music Festival returns to Yellow Cab Tavern on Saturday, August 7. Featuring music from 13 local artists including Knavery, Heather Redman and the Reputation, K. Carter, Scary Hotel and more, a portion of the festival proceeds benefit Habitat for Humanity of Greater Dayton.

Tickets are available at: https://www.soundvalleydayton.com/SummerFestivalTickets

Juliet Fromholt
After joining the WYSO staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy, working closely with her colleagues on daily news coverage. In July 2021, Juliet stepped into a new role, becoming WYSO’s Music Director. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week.
