Studio Session: Knavery and Heather Redman and the Reputation among the artists slated for the 2022 Sound Valley Summer Music Fest
Listen to Knavery and Heather Redman and the Reputation perform live on Kaleidoscope ahead of their appearance at the Sound Valley Summer Music Festival along with Juliet Fromholt's conversation with organizer Zac Pitts.
The Sound Valley Summer Music Festival returns to Yellow Cab Tavern on Saturday, August 7. Featuring music from 13 local artists including Knavery, Heather Redman and the Reputation, K. Carter, Scary Hotel and more, a portion of the festival proceeds benefit Habitat for Humanity of Greater Dayton.
Tickets are available at: https://www.soundvalleydayton.com/SummerFestivalTickets