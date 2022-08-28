Studio Session: The Flying Klezmerians celebrate the sounds Klezmer in Southwest Ohio
Listen to the Flying Klezmerians perform a live studio session on Kaleidoscope.
Beginning in 2018 as the Miami Valley Klezmer Ensemble, the newly renamed The Flying Klezmerians showcase Klezmer music in a variety of performances throughout Southwest, Ohio.
The band joined WYSO's Juliet Fromholt for a live studio session on Kaleidoscope and talked about the tradition of Klezmer music, its joyful sound and more.
Learn more about The Flying Klemerians at their new website: https://theflyingklezmerians.com/