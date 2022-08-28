© 2022 WYSO
Kaleidoscope

Studio Session: The Flying Klezmerians celebrate the sounds Klezmer in Southwest Ohio

Published August 25, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT
The Flying Klezmerians
Listen to the Flying Klezmerians perform a live studio session on Kaleidoscope.

Beginning in 2018 as the Miami Valley Klezmer Ensemble, the newly renamed The Flying Klezmerians showcase Klezmer music in a variety of performances throughout Southwest, Ohio.

The band joined WYSO's Juliet Fromholt for a live studio session on Kaleidoscope and talked about the tradition of Klezmer music, its joyful sound and more.

Learn more about The Flying Klemerians at their new website: https://theflyingklezmerians.com/

