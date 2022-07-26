© 2022 WYSO
Studio Session: D. Knight releases new single featuring Bee Nobel and announces upcoming recording project

Published July 21, 2022 at 1:34 PM EDT
D. Knight
Instagram

Listen to Kaleidoscope host, Juliet Fromholt, talk to D. Knight, about his new single, featuring Bee Nobel, and upcoming album.

Rapper, D. Knight, released his new single featuring Bee Nobel, "Are You With That," off of his upcoming album, Make Myself at Home.

D. Knight's interest in music started from a young age. He wrote his first rap when he was seven years old and released his first track on YouTube when he started high school.

Bee Nobel became a musician through her love of poetry. She also has big projects in the works with an EP on the way.

Keep up with D. Knight on his website and on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Youtube: @DKnightIsReal.

Follow Bee Nobel on her Instagram: @Bee_1Nobel.

Watch the lyric video for "Are You With That" below.

Digital production by Selah Griffin.

Kaleidoscope MusicStudio Sessions
Juliet Fromholt
After joining the WYSO staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy, working closely with her colleagues on daily news coverage. In July 2021, Juliet stepped into a new role, becoming WYSO’s Music Director. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week.
