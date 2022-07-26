Studio Session: D. Knight releases new single featuring Bee Nobel and announces upcoming recording project

Rapper, D. Knight, released his new single featuring Bee Nobel, "Are You With That," off of his upcoming album, Make Myself at Home.

D. Knight's interest in music started from a young age. He wrote his first rap when he was seven years old and released his first track on YouTube when he started high school.

Bee Nobel became a musician through her love of poetry. She also has big projects in the works with an EP on the way.

Keep up with D. Knight on his website and on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Youtube: @DKnightIsReal.

Follow Bee Nobel on her Instagram: @Bee_1Nobel.

Watch the lyric video for "Are You With That" below.

Digital production by Selah Griffin.