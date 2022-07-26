© 2022 WYSO
Kaleidoscope

Bryan Bielanski to perform at Blind Bob's in Dayton

Published July 21, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT
Bryan Bielanski
Bryan Bielanski
Website

Listen to Kaleidoscope host, Juliet Fromholt, talk to singer-songwriter, Bryan Bielanski, ahead of his Super Happy Fun Time II Tour.

North Carolina singer/songwriter, Bryan Bielanski, is kicking off his Super Happy Fun Time II Tour this month. The tour will take Bielanski through the U.S. until November.

Bielanski's most recent album, Bryan's Super Happy Fun Time II, was written early on in the pandemic and was released this January.

Bielanski will perform in Dayton on July 24th at Blind Bob's as part of his Super Happy Fun Time II Tour.

For more information visit Bryan Bielanski's website.

Digital Production by Selah Griffin

Kaleidoscope MusicDayton
Juliet Fromholt
After joining the WYSO staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy, working closely with her colleagues on daily news coverage. In July 2021, Juliet stepped into a new role, becoming WYSO’s Music Director. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week.
Selah Griffin
Selah Griffin is a resident of Clifton, Ohio, but has been a part of the Yellow Springs community her whole life. Her involvement at WYSO dates back to her education at The Antioch School where she worked on the radio series Zombie High School. She is currently attending Denison University as a journalism major and religion minor. She is a DJ on the student-run Doobie Radio and a staff writer on her school's newspaper, The Denisonian.
