Bryan Bielanski to perform at Blind Bob's in Dayton

North Carolina singer/songwriter, Bryan Bielanski, is kicking off his Super Happy Fun Time II Tour this month. The tour will take Bielanski through the U.S. until November.

Bielanski's most recent album, Bryan's Super Happy Fun Time II, was written early on in the pandemic and was released this January.

Bielanski will perform in Dayton on July 24th at Blind Bob's as part of his Super Happy Fun Time II Tour.

For more information visit Bryan Bielanski's website.

Digital Production by Selah Griffin